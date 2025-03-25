The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Books most definitely shape our realities, so have you ever considered how the books on your shelf reflect the world around you? While March is widely recognized as Women’s History Month, we all know that women should be celebrated every month.

With that in mind, I’ve curated a list of incredible female authors whose works you can enjoy all year long.

Margaret Atwood

Known for her worldwide famous dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, released in 1985, Margaret Atwood, despite being 85 years old, is still writing and has numerous works published, including poetry, novels, children’s books, and graphic novels. So if you’ve already read The Handmaid’s Tale, keep an eye out for the rest of her books – she is a true inspiration.

Taylor Jenkins Reid

It might seem obvious to include her, as she is a contemporary author and already an icon thanks to her hugely successful books The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones & The Six. She has a remarkable ability to make famous people feel relatable.

However, I added her to this list because of her earlier works, such as Forever, Interrupted and After I Do, where she explores everyday events—a traffic accident or a struggling marriage—and makes you reflect on your own life. Even if, like me, you’re not married and can’t directly relate to the situation, you still connect with her characters. And for me, that is what makes her work exceptional

Carla Madeira

A Brazilian author is a must on this list, and Carla Madeira is best known for her book Tudo é Rio, originally released in 2014 but gaining widespread attention during the pandemic. In 2021, she was the second most-read writer of the year. Beyond that, she has two other books you should definitely read: A Natureza da Mordida and Véspera.

And I must add, she has mentioned that she is currently working on a new book. Now is the perfect time to start reading the works of this amazing author!

Isabel Allende

Another Latin American author on this list is Isabel Allende, best known for her first published book, La Casa de los Espíritus (1982), which was adapted into a film starring Meryl Streep, Winona Ryder, and Antonio Banderas.

However, she has written more than 20 books, and her work is deeply inspired by Chile’s dictatorship and other historical events, always paying tribute to the lives of women. One of her most personal works is Paula (1994), a memoir dedicated to her daughter, who was in a coma. In it, Allende recounts everything her daughter had missed, so she wouldn’t feel lost when she recovered—but tragically, she passed away in 1992.

Elena Ferrante

If you haven’t yet given the Italian writer Elena Ferrante a chance, I highly recommend it! Her books explore themes such as friendship, identity, social class, and the challenges of being a woman.

Since her debut in 1992, her identity has remained a mystery, and very little is known about her. However, her work speaks for itself. If you haven’t read anything by her yet, I suggest starting with The Neapolitan Novels, a four-book series that follows the story of Lina and Lenu.

Toni Morrison

The first Black woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature, Toni Morrison‘s work delves into the experiences of the Black community in the U.S., the lasting consequences of slavery, and the impact of racism. Although she did not explicitly define herself as a feminist, her books undeniably explore feminist themes.

Among her most famous works is The Bluest Eye (1970), a novel about Pecola, a young African-American girl deemed ugly by society, who develops a deep desire for blue eyes—symbolizing whiteness and acceptance. And, of course, there’s Beloved (1987), which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and tells the haunting story of a formerly enslaved family in Cincinnati, whose home is tormented by a malevolent spirit.

To learn more about her, you can watch Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, a documentary that explores her life, work, and the themes she examined throughout her career.

In Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen says “I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading! How much sooner one tires of anything than of a book! — When I have a house of my own, I shall be miserable if I have not an excellent library.” I couldn’t agree more, and I believe that every home should be filled with books. In this list, I’ve shared some recommendations to help you fill yours with works written by women.

