This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking to diversify your bookshelf and discover stories that stay with you long after you turn the last page? Reading books written by Black authors is a great way to explore different perspectives, cultures, histories, and experiences through literature.

Whether you enjoy contemporary fiction, suspense, or stories that challenge the way you see the world, here are six books by Black authors worth adding to your reading list.



1. Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

If you love psychological thrillers with thought-provoking social commentary, Ace of Spades should be at the top of your list. The novel follows Devon Richards and Chiamaka Adebayo, two Black students attending an elite private school where they are the only Black students in their year. Just as they begin their senior year, an anonymous texter known as Aces starts exposing their deepest secrets, threatening their reputations and futures.

What begins as a school mystery quickly turns into a much darker story about racism, privilege, and institutional discrimination. With unexpected twists and an unsettling atmosphere, Àbíké-Íyímídé delivers a gripping read that also makes readers question how far prejudice can reach.

2. All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby

For fans of crime fiction, S.A. Cosby’s All the Sinners Bleed combines a suspenseful investigation with complex discussions about race, religion, and violence in the American South.

The story follows Titus Crown, the first Black sheriff in a small Virginia county. When a school shooting leaves a teacher dead, Titus begins investigating the case, only to uncover a much larger mystery involving a series of murders and a disturbing local history. As the investigation progresses, he must confront not only the violence surrounding him but also the expectations and prejudices attached to his position.

Cosby creates an intense atmosphere while exploring the contradictions of a community shaped by faith, racism, and deeply rooted traditions. It’s an excellent choice for readers who enjoy dark mysteries with compelling characters and social commentary.

3. Child of the Dark: The Diary of Carolina Maria de Jesus by Carolina Maria de Jesus

Originally published in Brazil in 1960 as Quarto de Despejo: Diário de uma Favelada, Carolina Maria de Jesus’s diary offers a firsthand account of life in the Canindé favela in São Paulo during the 1950s.

Through her daily diary entries, the book documents Carolina’s experiences as a Black single mother raising three children while struggling with hunger, poverty, and social exclusion. She describes her efforts to collect recyclable materials to support her family, alongside her observations about politics, inequality, and the people around her.

What makes the book particularly remarkable is the author’s ability to turn everyday experiences into a powerful literary record. Carolina wrote despite the social barriers that limited her access to education and literary spaces, creating a work that challenges stereotypes about poverty and gives visibility to lives often ignored. Child of the Dark is an essential piece of Brazilian literature that continues to resonate today.

4. Ponciá Vicêncio by Conceição Evaristo

And speaking of Brazilian authors, another name worth knowing is Conceição Evaristo, one of the country’s most celebrated contemporary Black writers. Her work brings together personal experiences, collective memory, and the realities of Black women in Brazil.

In Ponciá Vicêncio, Evaristo tells the story of Ponciá, a young Black woman born into a family of descendants of enslaved people in rural Brazil. As she grows older, she leaves her hometown in search of better opportunities, hoping to build a different future for herself.

Through Ponciá’s journey, Evaristo explores the lasting consequences of slavery, racial inequality, poverty, family ties, and the search for identity. The novel is also a reflection of the author’s concept of escrevivência, a form of writing that brings together lived experiences, collective memory, and the voices of Black women. It is a moving and essential read for anyone looking to discover more about Brazilian literature and its social history.

5. Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson

The story follows two young Black artists in London, a photographer and a dancer, who meet at a bar and gradually develop a romantic relationship. Told in the second person, the novel takes readers through the excitement of falling in love while examining the challenges of navigating a world where Black men are frequently perceived through stereotypes and expectations.

Nelson’s writing is lyrical and intimate, blending themes of art, music, race, and identity. Rather than relying on a fast-paced plot, the book invites readers to slow down and pay attention to the emotions and small moments that shape human connections. It’s a particularly good choice for anyone who appreciates character-driven stories and reflective writing.

6. Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

If fantasy is more your style, Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone is a must-read. Inspired by West African mythology and Yoruba culture, the novel introduces readers to the fictional kingdom of Orïsha, where magic has disappeared after a brutal campaign led by the monarchy.

The story follows Zélie Adebola, a young woman determined to bring magic back and restore power to her people. Alongside Princess Amari and her brother Tzain, she embarks on a dangerous journey that could change the kingdom forever. Along the way, they face political conflicts, discrimination, and the consequences of a society built on oppression.

Adeyemi creates a rich fantasy world filled with magic, complex characters, and cultural references that are often underrepresented in the genre. Beyond its adventure and action, the book explores themes of systemic injustice, resistance, ancestry, and belonging. It’s the first installment of a trilogy and a great starting point for readers looking for something different from traditional fantasy.

From intimate stories about love and identity to accounts of historical struggles and imaginative fantasy worlds, these six books demonstrate the range and richness of Black literature. Each author brings a distinct voice and perspective, offering readers the opportunity to discover new narratives while broadening their understanding of different cultures and experiences.

So, if you’re looking for your next read, consider giving one of these authors a spot on your bookshelf!

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The article above was edited by Júlia Batista.

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