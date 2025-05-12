5 trends spotted at the 2025 Met Gala

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

On the night of May 5th, New York City transformed into a true runway for the 2025 Met Gala. More than just a red carpet event, this iconic night marks the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibition, making it one of the most anticipated nights in the fashion world.

Created in 1948 by publicist Eleanor Lambert, the Met Gala not only gathers the biggest stars in entertainment but also raises millions to support the department responsible for preserving and studying the history of fashion.

This year, the theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, a tribute to the tradition of Black dandyism and the cultural impact of Black men’s fashion since the 18th century. As always, the celebrities didn’t disappoint, showcasing looks that blend history, style, and innovation, mixing several trends present in today’s fashion. Let’s take a closer look at the ones that stood out the most!

Tailoring

Tailoring isn’t just for corporate settings anymore – today, it stands out both in the office and on the streets, combining precise cuts and personalized details that reflect the authenticity of the modern professional. With the rise of chic minimalism, this trend reinvents itself with clean lines, neutral palettes, and high-quality fabrics, focusing on sophistication without compromising functionality.

Doechii was a perfect example of this fusion at the Met Gala. Known for her powerful presence in rap, she dazzled in a crisp white suit with a pearlescent finish that caught the light hypnotically – a blend of classic and futuristic. Her look brought the boldness of chic minimalism with a creative twist, proving that simplicity can be just as impactful.

Oversize

Oversized style is the definition of comfort with attitude. Popular in refined streetwear, it mixes oversized pieces with precise cuts, creating a look that seamlessly transitions from casual to sophisticated. This trend has gained traction with the growing focus on authenticity and self-expression in fashion.

At the Met Gala, Teyana Taylor made a bold choice with a pinstripe oversized suit and a striking red cape, radiating confidence. With sharp shoulder pads, luxurious velvet, and chain details, her look paid homage to Black culture and dandy style, creating a powerful fusion of urban edge and refined sophistication.

@voguemexico Esta noche, la canción de TeyanaTaylor, Rose in Harlem adquiere un nuevo significado en la MetGala2025, en honor al tema de la exposición, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style luciendo un impresionante vestuario de Ruth E. Carter. Sigue EN VIVO la #METGala2025 en el link de nuestra bio. ♬ PIMPS INTERLUDE – Isaiah Falls

satin

With its soft shine and luxurious touch, satin is one of the most versatile and sophisticated fabrics in modern fashion. It dominates everything from casual outfits to gala events, thanks to its fluidity and elegance.

Zendaya, who never fails to impress, hit the red carpet in a three-piece white satin suit with structured shoulders and flared pants, topped off with a wide-brimmed hat. Inspired by 1970s fashion, her look added a dose of vintage drama to the red carpet, proving that satin remains a timeless and impactful choice.

Corset

Corsets are back, but now as a symbol of empowerment and creative freedom. It’s not just about shaping the silhouette anymore – today, it’s a statement piece, often the star of the outfit.

Laura Harrier opted for a velvet tailored dress with satin details that echoed the classic silhouettes of the 1930s but with a modern twist. While it wasn’t exactly a traditional corset, the piece featured a cinched waist and structured sleeves, capturing the essence of this trend that celebrates strength and feminine sensuality.

LACE

Delicate but full of attitude, lace remains a strong force in fashion. It adapts to both romantic styles and high-fashion streetwear, creating looks that blend tradition and modernity.

Lisa, from BLACKPINK, wowed in a Louis Vuitton ensemble that mixed a sequin blazer with lace detailing, sparkling hot pants, and fishnet stockings. The result was a bold combination that balanced lace’s femininity with an urban edge – a perfect choice for an event that celebrates the evolution of fashion.

With so many creative ideas on the red carpet, this year’s Met Gala proved that fashion continues to be a powerful way to tell stories, honor the past, and shape the future. Just as everyday fashion reflects our identities, values, and transformations, these looks show that fashion is, above all, a form of expression that transcends generations.

