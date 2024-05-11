5 Restaurants To Have Brunch With Your Mother On Mother’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Brunch is for those who wake up too late for breakfast and too early for lunch. Every year being more adopted by Brazilians, it’s the mix of two meals, which is the perfect choice to start Mother’s Day with a long, delicious, and enjoyable meal! Check out 5 restaurants to have a brunch that you should go with your mother on this very special Sunday!

To see the sky in a different way

Located in Pinheiros on a rooftop with green, open space and pet-friendly, it became very famous for the comfort that they offer by having a hammock to lie down and see the sky of the busiest city in a relaxing way. Hm Food Café offers Brunch services on Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:45 pm and on Sundays from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm.

With a contemporary and a La Carte brunch, they have classic versions and their own creations, with the indications of the house being the Yellow Fruit Salad that accompanies chia, coconut milk, house granola, and melon cream with mango (R$24), and Jamón toasted with eggs (R$46). Being able to eat and relax at the same time with your mother, Hm Food Café is the perfect place for that.

Rua Teodoro Sampaio, 1027, Pinheiros, São Paulo, 05405-100

*Accept all card brands

Brunch with European Aesthetics

Featuring a vertical roof garden and house decor inspired by European architecture, the Nica Café, located in Paulista, offers Brunch services on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. With a Brunch proposal different from the others, they work with a mix of breakfast and afternoon tea, with the indications being the flagship dessert of the house the Cartola (R$32) and the Croque Madame (R$44).

They have two option values, R$150 with free consumption and R$230 with free consumption plus sparkling wine. However, on this Sunday in honor of Mother’s Day, a signature drink from the house will be included for all mothers, which is a perfect way to start the day enjoying the food and the ambiance a lot with your mother.

Alameda Lorena, 1784, Jardim Paulista, São Paulo, 01424-002

*Accept all card brands

To “Fugere Urbem”

Sky Hall Garden is a Mediterranean Brunch mix with French, Italian, and Spanish dishes. Located in Paulista, the restaurant has a beautiful garden with the proposal of being a mini forest, using the phrase “Fugere Urbem”, to refer to a refuge in a city as busy as São Paulo.

It offers a La Carte Brunch service, some of its indications are Benedict Eggs (R$44) and Royale Eggs (R$44), but it also has a Brunch combo (R$179). On this Mother’s Day, they will have a special dessert made by Ex Master Chef of season one, Martin Casilli, who will prepare the dessert alongside his mother.

The brunch happens on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and on Sundays from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Sky Hall Garden is the perfect restaurant to get closer to nature and get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city with your mother. They also have a multilingual staff, live music, and are pet-friendly.

Rua Haddock Lobo, 1327, Jardim Paulista, São Paulo, 01414-003

*Accept all card brands

Empire State Brunch

Geared towards American breakfast and with an interior design inspired by New York coffee shops and restaurants, Z Delli located in the Center offers service Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. With an a La Carte system, it has as indications for those who visit the house for the first time the Shakshouka Eggs (R$36), Croque Madame (R$46), Avocado Toast (R$29), Blueberry pancakes (R$43) and Babka French Toast (R$29). A restaurant to make your mother feel like she’s at brunch near the Empire State.

Rua Bento Freitas, 314, República, São Paulo, 01220-000

*Accept all card brands

Typical Italian Brunch

Located in Itaim, Locale Caffè it is a mixture of bar and typical Italian coffee, with a fixed value of R$135. As an indication of the house, they offer toast, scrambled eggs and flaxseed or crispy raw ham, and the classic Italian Bread. As a dessert, they offer the classic of the house, Cannoli in several flavors. At brunch is also included coffee-based drinks, fruit salad, and drinks that are made by the award-winning bartender, Márcio Silva.

Brunch is available every day from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, the Locale Caffè is a great choice to go with your mother to feel like you’re at brunch in Italy.

Rua Manuel Guedes, 369, Itaim Bibi, São Paulo, 04536-906

*Accept all card brands

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Clarissa Palácio.

Did you like this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero’s home page for more!