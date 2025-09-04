5 Non Profit Organizations you can volunteer at in São Paulo

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are looking for a way to make a real impact on society, expanding your experiences outside of university, and developing personal and professional skills, volunteering may be the way. In São Paulo, several NGOs open their doors to young people who want to transform the world, and you can be one of them.

Check out 5 organizations that offer affordable and meaningful opportunities for engaged university students:

1. TETO Brasil

Present in several Latin American countries, TETO mobilizes young volunteers to build emergency housing in vulnerable communities. It is a non-profit organization that, since 2006, has driven young volunteers to work in diverse situations and combat poverty through the construction of emergency housing and community development.

How to volunteer:

They are looking for volunteers in universities to be either communicators or illustrators

2. Instituto Gold

The Instituo Gold promotes social transformation through sport, education, and coexistence. This NGO focuses on children, adolescents, mothers, and elderly in vulnerable situations. Among the highlights are the “Seamar Project”, which offers school reinforcement and socio-emotional workshops, and the “Abrigo Raiz de Davi”, which welcomes young people at risk. University students can volunteer in sports, educational, logistics, or professional support activities.

How to volunteer:

You can volunteer by participating in sports activities, offering emotional support, or sharing professional knowledge, each volunteer plays a crucial role in our mission.

3. Instituto Animale

With an active presence on social networks, the Instituto Animale has been gaining prominence in São Paulo for its actions related to animal protection and welfare. The NGO organizes adoption campaigns, rescues, and awareness actions, always making room for volunteers who want to donate time and creativity.

For university students, the experience can involve everything from helping at events to collaborating with digital communication, something that many young people already do daily, but here with a greater purpose. The contact for volunteering is direct through the official Instagram:

How to volunteer:

There is the sponsorship program, where you can contribute by donating an amount of money to help pay the costs, or provide a temporary home for the animals, while looking for a home for them.

4. Walking Football Brasil

Walking Football Brazil brought to the country an adapted version of football, played only by walking, designed especially for people over the age of 60. The goal is to promote health, inclusion, and well-being through sport, while also creating an intergenerational coexistence.

The NGO has already impacted thousands of elderly people and was recognized as the Best NGO in Sports in 2024. In addition, it received the Human Rights and Diversity Seal of the City of São Paulo four times.

How to volunteer:

Just sign up through the website wfb.org.br.University students can support in training, events, communication, and educational projects, living closely the experience of using sport as a social tool.

5. Casa1

CASA1 is a reception and culture center aimed at the LGBTQIA+ population in a vulnerable situation in São Paulo. The NGO offers temporary housing, workshops, courses, and a cultural space open to the community, promoting inclusion, protection, and social development.

For university students, volunteering may involve support in educational activities, cultural workshops, organization of events, and direct support to residents. It is an opportunity to engage in a relevant social cause, exercise empathy, and contribute to the promotion of human rights and diversity.

How to volunteer:

University students can work on several fronts: organize the Community Library, support workshops at the Cultural Center, support the Sewing Workshop, or collaborate in employability projects, helping young people prepare for interviews and build resumes. For those who already have health training, there is also space in the Social Clinic. Check out how to volunteer here.

Quick tips to get involved:

Contact each organization directly: see the website or platform (such as Atados), fill out forms, and participate in selection events.

Align your availability: some require presence on weekends or fixed times.

Seek flexibility: embrace opportunities that match your course or schedule, such as workshops, events, administrative support, or artistic workshops.

Value your engagement: good attendance, commitment, and responsibility are essential, especially if you want to add experience to your academic record or resume.

Keep an open mind to learn and live new experiences

The article above was edited by Fernanda Miki Tsukase.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus at Casper Libero‘s home page for more!