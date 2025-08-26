5 ideas to celebrate your birthday in a different way

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we are children, birthdays are always the most special day of the year. We wait for them as we wait for the cookies to bake in front of the oven: anxious and expecting the best day of our lives. Now, as we get older, perhaps the idea about a big party is not the whole point.

Maybe our birthday became another common day in the year, but, like our childhood spirit never dies, we have to celebrate despite the daily routine. So, there are 5 ideas to celebrate your birthday in – not an obvious – way!

Escape To The Beach

Celebrating a special occasion by the sea has become an increasingly popular choice. The soothing sound of the waves and the brightness of the sun create the perfect setting for relaxation. Whether you bring friends or family, the beach offers a pleasant experience.

Among the activities that can enhance the day, a picnic stands out: enjoying your favorite snacks, sweet treats, and good company turns the moment into a simple yet memorable celebration.

go to a show

Can you imagine spending your birthday with your favorite singer? Planning looks, makeup and personalized accessories to listen in live to your best-loved artist sounds like a dream!

And the best part is: you can go alone and enjoy your own company, but also, you can make new friendships there!

Head to a bowling alley

Head to a Bowling Alley with friends is another different idea you can try on your birthday. This type of party is an easy way to get everyone together, no matter the age.

To add a little twist, you can choose a creative theme and make it more engaging, coordinating outfits and makeup looks with your group.

host a themed party

Do you like theme parties? So, the next one you can attend is yours! This idea is for the people who like the halloween and carnival seasons.

Choosing the theme is up to you and there is no shortage of good options. From the 60s to superheroes, the themes vary according to your preference. Just don’t forget to ask your guests to dedicate themselves in their costumes, you will surely have a lot of fun!

get together for a spa day

This is a true classic, but also relaxing idea to celebrate your birthday, as there is no better option to enjoy and rest with your friends and family, or even in your own company!

This moment will make you reflect and get rid of negative thoughts and attitudes of recent years, preparing you to renew your availability and cycles.

