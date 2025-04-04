5 female directors you MUST know & the impact of woman in the film industry

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

For a long time, film directing was a place dominated by men, and women who tried to break into it faced many challenges. But that is changing. More and more female directors are making their mark, leading major productions and bringing innovative stories to the screen.

Even so, obstacles are still there, such as difficulties in securing funding and receiving the same recognition as male positions. The good news? Both the audience and the industry are becoming more aware of the importance of diversity, making cinema a more inclusive space for different voices and perspectives.

To along more into this scenario, get to know some of the biggest women who are transforming the cinema industry:

1. GRETA GERWIG

One of the favorites of the public is Greta Gerwig, known by productions as: Lady Bird (2017); Little Woman (2019) and Barbie (2023). With the success of her films, Gerwig has helped open doors for other female filmmakers, proving that movies directed by women can be both financially viable and artistically innovative. Unlike many Hollywood films, Gerwig’s movies place female experiences, exploring emotions, challenges, and achievements in a genuine and complex way.

2. SOFIA COPPOLA

Another recognizable director is Sofia Coppola, known by productions as: The Virgin Suicides (1999); Lost In Translation (2003); Marie Antoniette (2006).

Her work often explores themes such as loneliness, emotional disconnection, and the search for identity. In an industry that has long related female characters to secondary roles, Coppola places women at the center of her stories, exploring their emotions, desires, and struggles in a profound way.

Her recognition at awards such as Cannes and the Oscars has helped create more opportunities for women to be valued in film directing. Her legacy is not only in her films but also in the impact she has had in expanding opportunities for women in cinema.

3. JANE CAMPION

Jane Campion is one of the most impactful and respected directors in the history of cinema. She made films remarkables as: The Piano (1993); An Angle in My Table (1990); Bright Star (2009).

Campion along the way for women in directing, becoming the first to win the Palme d’Or, the main prize at Cannes Film Festival, and the second to win the Oscar for Best Director. Her success proved that films directed by women can be deep, impactful, and universally recognized.

Many directors, including Greta Gerwig and Sofia Coppola, cite Campion as a reference. Her poetic and psychological style has helped redefine Hollywood cinema.

4. CHOLÉ ZHAO

Cholé Zhao is a chinese director who became one of the biggest names of the cinema. Her career is highlighted from movies such as Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015); The Rider (2017); Nomadland (2020).

With Nomadland, Zhao broke patterns and proved that female and Asian directors can lead major productions and be recognized globally. Zhao challenges stereotypes and shows that Asian directors can tell diverse stories that go beyond the conventional narratives expected for filmmakers of her background.

5. ÀGNES VARDA

Agnès Varda was one of the most innovative and influential filmmakers in the history of cinema. Cléo from 5 to 7 (1962) and La Pointe Courte (1955) are two of her biggest films and respected cinematographies of all time.

Varda was one of the first women to direct feature films in France, transforming the way for generations of female filmmakers. Her works often open the condition of women in society, exploring themes such as identity, freedom, and marginalization. Throughout her career, Varda received numerous honorary awards, including an Oscar.

