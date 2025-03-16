The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Paris Fashion Week is a beacon of innovation and creativity in the beauty industry, with each season unveiling trends that captivate and inspire. The Fall/Winter 2025 shows were no exception, presenting a diverse array of beauty statements that ranged from nostalgic revivals to avant-garde expressions. Here are five standout beauty trends that emerged from the Parisian runways:

1. Frosted Lashes

At Weinsanto, models graced the runway with lashes adorned to resemble snowflakes, creating a whimsical, frost-kissed effect. This ethereal look was complemented by lips that appeared subtly chapped and frosty, embodying a carefree, weather-embracing attitude.

2. Wool-Threaded Cut Crease

Ganni introduced an innovative eye makeup technique by incorporating strands of wool across the eyelids, forming a soft yet striking cut crease. This creative approach added texture and a cozy aesthetic to the classic cut crease, blending avant-garde artistry with wearable fashion.

3. Blush blindness

Valentino made a compelling case for unapologetically bold blush. Models walked the runway with intensely pigmented rosy hues extending from the cheeks to the brow bone, creating a dramatic, sculpted flush that exuded confidence and a daring approach to traditional blush application.

4. Reverse Eyeliner

Dior revisited early 2000s emo aesthetics with a modern twist by emphasizing bold inner eyeliner. Using thick black khôl pencil, the inner rims of the eyes were accentuated, delivering a fresh, edgy look that balanced intensity with subtlety.

5. Bold Lips

Haider Ackermann’s debut collection for Tom Ford featured models with deep, glossy red lips, achieved using Tom Ford’s Scarlet Rouge lipstick topped with Disclosure lip gloss. This seductive, high-shine lip look added a dramatic flair to the runway.

These trends from Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 highlight a dynamic fusion of bold experimentation and nostalgic revival, encouraging beauty enthusiasts to explore and embrace a spectrum of styles in the upcoming seasons.

