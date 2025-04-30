4 places to visit without having to travel far

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking to escape the city, breathe new air, and enjoy something different without needing to catch a flight or spend long hours driving? The metropolitan region and surrounding areas of São Paulo hide surprising destinations, perfect for a day trip or a weekend getaway!

Check out this article featuring four unique and full-of-character options to enjoy a weekend away without going too far!

PAranapiacaba

Just 50 km away from the capital, Paranapiacaba feels like a place frozen in time. This small district of Santo André was founded by the British in the 19th century to house railway workers. Today, it’s a charming spot with constant fog, trails through the Atlantic Forest, and Victorian architecture.

Paranapiacaba becomes even more special in winter. Among its many attractions, you can visit the Railway Museum, enjoy lunch with a view of the mountains, and hike the Pontinha Trail.

pico do jaraguá

This is the highest point in the city of São Paulo. At 1,135 meters above sea level, it offers an incredible panoramic view of the metropolis, right within the capital.

The most popular trail is the Pai Zé Trail, about 3.6 km round trip, winding through dense forest and spots where you might see coatis, toucans, and marmosets. Once at the top, the view makes all the effort worth it. It’s the kind of outing that blends nature and city in a unique way, and the best part: you can go and return on the same day, no rush.

A helpful tip is to visit on weekdays or Sundays, when it’s usually less crowded.

holambra

Located about 130 km from São Paulo, Holambra, also known as the “City of Flowers”, was colonized by Dutch immigrants and still preserves its charming architecture, European culture, and of course, its flower production that delights visitors all year-round.

Besides the blooming fields, the city center is filled with little shops, sweet stores, and restaurants serving traditional dishes like stroopwafel, Dutch pies, and fondues.

The “Moinho Povos Unidos” (United Peoples Windmill), over 38 meters tall, is another must-see photo spot. During the Expoflora festival, held from August to September, the city becomes even more vibrant, but even outside festival season, Holambra is perfect for a peaceful and colorful stroll.

caminho do mar trail

Located in São Bernardo do Campo, this is a complete experience. The trail lies within the Serra do Mar State Park and connects the plateau to the coast, passing by historical monuments built in the 1920s. The route can be done downhill (9 km) or round trip (18 km), cutting through preserved Atlantic Forest with sea views at certain points.

Beyond the natural beauty, the trail is paved with original stones from the Imperial era and features historical landmarks tied to Brazil’s Independence. Advance booking is required, but the trip is well worth it, a rare combination of history, culture, and nature all in one place.

