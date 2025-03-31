4 books that give off cozy Autumn vibes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn has just arrived in Brazil, and there’s nothing better than taking advantage of this perfect weather to read. After all, we love diving into a book, feeling the autumn scent on the breeze, and watching the leaves fall as a couple realizes they’re in love!

Check out some of the books that can give off this crazy vibe:

1. WUTHERING HEIGHTS, by Emily Brontë

Considered a classic of 19th-century English literature, Wuthering Heights was the only novel by writer Emily Brontë. The book tells a tragic and profound love story between the main characters, Catherine Earnshaw and her adopted brother Heathcliff. The plot revolves around the purest form of human beings, with the characters depicted as having strong personalities, caught in a cycle of love and hate.

After Mr. Earnshaw adopts Heathcliff, he is warmly welcomed by his daughter, Catherine. However, her brother Hindley feels great jealousy and contempt for Heathcliff, eventually humiliating him. Hindley’s hatred only intensifies when the main characters fall in love, but it is only when Catherine is forced to marry Edgar Linton that the twists begin, and a revenge plot is set into motion. As Kate Bush once said: “Heathcliff, it’s me, I’m Cathy, I’ve come home, I’m so cold. Let me in your window.”

This classic has been adapted several times for cinema, and a new film will be released in 2026, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

2. ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, by Lucy Maud Montgomery

In this series of books, author Lucy Maud Montgomery tells the story of the charming and captivating Anne Shirley, an 11-year-old orphan. It all starts when Anne is mistakenly sent to the siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, who were expecting a boy to help with farm work, but are surprised by little Anne. Upon her arrival, she captivates everyone with her unique and funny personality.

When they decide to keep Anne, she begins living her dream life, attending school, making friends, and experiencing many childhood challenges and lessons. It’s beautiful to see Anne learn how to be loved and to love, but what’s even more interesting is watching her put into words all of her peculiar thoughts.

The book is a story of hope, friendship, and imagination. The Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery was inspired by her own childhood on Prince Edward Island to bring Anne to life, and now there’s even a Netflix series!

3. P.S. I LOVE YOU, by Cecelia Ahern

This next option is an emotional drama. When the unexpected happens to Holly’s husband, Gerry, she begins to read the letters her late husband left behind, which guide her on her new and unfamiliar journey of grief and self-discovery.

As her 30th birthday approaches, Holly discovers a package of letters left by Gerry. With the help of her friends and family, Holly begins to live again and becomes braver than ever in creating new memories. The story mainly takes place during the autumn, which brings a melancholic yet hopeful atmosphere to the plot, much like the season that has just arrived.

4. THE LAKE HOUSE, by Kate Morton

The Lake House tells the story of detective Sadie Sparrow, who connects with a decades-old mystery after retreating to her grandfather’s cottage in Cornwall following a difficult case. There, she discovers an abandoned house near the cottage, which leads her to uncover the case of a baby that disappeared without a trace.

The story unfolds, revealing many mysteries and secrets about people and events from decades past. The narrative explores family secrets and how they can affect future generations. Sadie embarks on a quest for answers in this captivating tale, set against the backdrop of a house by the lake—an ideal setting for an autumn read.

