3 new hobbies college students are trying in 2026

Hobbies are healthy activities that we choose to do as a way to pass the time. They play an important role in our mental health, helping reduce stress, and increasing the feeling of well-being, and emotional or psychological relief.

When we are focused on something that requires manual skill, our brain releases neurotransmitters that improve mood. These activities also stimulate the production of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and motivation. That’s why it’s so important for students to have a hobby outside of academic responsibilities.

There are dozens of different hobbies to explore. The ideal one is something that you can add in your routine and maintain a habit.

If you are looking for a cool hobby to start this year, we have some options that will get you out of the routine, learn something new, and still have fun in the process.

1. Journaling

It’s a notebook where you can write your thoughts, make collages, decorative pages about whatever you want. There are no rules, you can record feelings, goals, favorite songs and even special moments.

On TikTok, Pinterest, and even Instagram, there are some profiles that share creative page inspirations and tips to get you started on your own journaling journey. Your journal can also be used as a personal or travel diary, recipe book, or even a safe space to review books, movies, series and music.

There are many options for you to start yours, the benefits are endless, and at the end of the year, you will have a notebook full of memories!

2. Puzzle Magazine

Do you know those magazines that sell in the supermarkets, near the newsstands? Well, they can become the perfect hobby for you!

In addition to being very fun, it stimulates reasoning and logic. Best of all, there are different models for you to choose from: such as crossword, word search and sudoku, among many others. It is a simple and accessible hobby that, in addition to entertaining, helps to keep the mind active and healthy.

3. Crochet

Crocheting is one of the coolest hobbies you can have, due to the ability to create your own item of clothing, accessories and even decoration items. Not only that, but crochets popularity as a hobby is on the rise in 2026, so, in addition to learning something new, you will be able to make new friendships who share the same passions as you!

Learning is very easy, as you can see all kinds of tutorials available on YouTube and TikTok, where there are step-by-step videos for beginners.

And, in case you want to have more options for consideration, here are a few honorable mentions that might catch your interest as a new hobby!

• DancING

Learning to dance is something that many people want to engage in. Even if it’s trying out gym’s fitdance or taking the more traditional route with ballet, it’s important to move your body, feel the music, and connect to the music completely.

• ACTING

So many women have had that phase when they wanted to become an actress, right? Acting allows you to disconnect from reality and step into a new universe for a while. And as a hobby, you don’t need to experience pressure from getting it all perfectly on your first try.

• Cold ceramics

Doing ceramics has also become a widely popular hobby amongst Gen Z, and the biggest benefit from doing cold ceramics is that they can be made at home, unlike hot ceramics, that need specific materials.

You simply model your piece, let it dry, sand it (don’t forget to wear a mask and protective glasses!) and then paint it however your heart desires. It seems to be a lot of fun, and is a great opportunity use your creativity well.

Above all, it is important to remember that practicing a hobby should be understood as a strategy for strengthening your mental health and emotional balance. By dedicating time to pleasurable and meaningful activities, students are able to reduce the levels of stress accumulated from their academic routine.

Choosing and maintaining a hobby is not just a way to fill free time, but an investment in one’s own well-being, quality of life, and personal growth.

The article above was edited by Helena Maluf

