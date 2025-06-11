2026 World Cup: How a team’s lineup works – and what we can expect from the Brazilian team

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, the Brazilian fans’ hearts are already starting to beat faster. But before we talk about the Hexa, a question arises: how does the lineup of the Brazilian National Team work? And, above all, what can we expect from our team in this new edition of the biggest soccer tournament on the planet?

If you also want to understand the backstage of the team’s assembly and stay on top of the expectations for Brazil, paste here and we’ll explain everything to you!

Climbing is not just about choosing the best, it’s about putting together a puzzle

When we talk about the lineup, we are not just talking about the 11 starters who go to the field. The process begins well before that and involves observation, strategy, and, of course, considerable pressure. The person responsible for assembling this puzzle is the coach – currently, Carlo Ancelotti, who took command of the National Team in May 2025.

Ancelotti, one of the most successful coaches in European football history, is known for his composure on the edge of the field, refined strategic vision, and exceptional talent for extracting the best from players. His mission? To take Brazil to the long-awaited sixth world title.

For the choice of the cast, the coach needs to put together a preliminary list of up to 55 players, which is then reduced to 26 final names. This choice takes into account:

Performance in clubs (not only Brazilians! Many work in Europe);

Physical conditions and history of injuries;

Key positions (it is necessary to have a balance between defense, middle, and attack);

Harmony and tactical discipline;

And, of course, confidence: the coach also summons those who know and trust.

Ancelotti’s first call: surprises and bets

In his first list of players in the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup, Ancelotti surprised by leaving out names like Neymar and Rodrygo, opting for a mixture of youth and experience. The list includes players such as:

Vinícius Júnior (striker) – Real Madrid

(striker) – Real Madrid Richarlison (striker) – Tottenham

(striker) – Tottenham Casemiro (midfielder) – Manchester United

(midfielder) – Manchester United Bruno Guimarães (midfielder) – Newcastle

(midfielder) – Newcastle Marquinhos (defender) – Paris Sant-Germain

In addition, the Italian coach showed an appreciation for national football, summoning five players from Flamengo, one from Palmeiras, and one from Corinthians.

Hugo Souza (goaler) – Corinthians

(goaler) – Corinthians Alex Sandro (left-back) – Flamengo

(left-back) – Flamengo Danilo (defender/right-back) – Flamengo

(defender/right-back) – Flamengo Léo Ortiz (defender) – Flamengo

(defender) – Flamengo Wesley (right-back) – Flamengo

(right-back) – Flamengo Gerson (midfielder) – Flamengo

(midfielder) – Flamengo Estêvão (attacker) – Palmeiras

What to expect from the National Team in 2026?

With a shared headquarters between the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the 2026 World Cup will be historic, and also the largest of all, with 48 teams participating instead of the traditional format with 32 teams, this to expand global representation, especially in countries in Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Brazil, at the moment, occupies the fourth position, out of six, in the South American qualifiers. The chances for the classification are high, so the team goes in search of a title that has not come since 2002.

Behind the scenes, the expectation is for a more modern Selection, focused on intensity, creativity, and tactical versatility. Ancelotti has given signs that he is looking for a more collective team, less dependent on a single star. In addition, Brazil faces the challenge of overcoming increasingly strong teams, such as France, England, and Argentina, the current world champion.

@sportbuzzbr ENTREVISTA FORTE! 😱🇧🇷 Capitão da Seleção Brasileira, Danilo afirmou que não enxerga a equipe canarinha com condições de vencer a Copa do Mundo de 2026. O lateral criticou o momento político da CBF, mas demonstrou confiança de que as coisas possam melhorar. 📽 Reprodução/Instagram/Romário TV #danilo #romario #seleçãobrasileira #brasil #futebol ♬ som original – SportBuzz

Cheer with your heart, but also with your eyes open

More than ever, the new generation of fans is following football with interest, but also with a critical sense. Issues such as representativeness, behavior of players off the field, and even the use of technology in sport, enter the conversation.

The good news? The National Team has the potential to surprise – and enchant. If everything goes well, the hexa can come with a new face, younger, more vibrant, and connected with the fans.

So, ready to wear the yellow one and follow each game?

