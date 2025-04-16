20 Years of Pride & Prejudice (2005): Get to know some curiosities about the most ardently beloved adaptation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“It’s a truth universally acknowledged” that Jane Austen’s body of work has made a massive impact in the way we understand the romantic narrative for over 200 years. Her six novels have not only been read by millions of people, but have also been adapted to stages, cinemas, and TVs. In fact, one of the most beloved shootings of her books, Pride & Prejudice (2005), is turning 20 this year, and is returning to some theatres later this month as a celebration.

Even though these screenings are not happening in Brazil – at least not for now, hopefully -, the news of the movie’s anniversary has sparked a wave of international excitement. Time may have passed, but P&P still delights the public with its beautiful scenery and swoon-worthy moments. If that is possible, it is definitely due to the ability of the production to portrait the essence of the book, while also creating a captivating cinematic experience.

So, to honor the prevalence of the film, we reunited some of the most interesting facts behind its production. Be ready to read a lot of chatter about balls, love declarations and hand flexes.

the casting

Pride & Prejudice had been adapted to television just ten years prior, with the also fan-beloved BBC show with Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. However, it hadn’t received a significant film version since 1940 – when the black and white feature starring Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier won an Oscar.

So, the idea with P&P (2005) was to turn the glorious classic appealing to a younger audience. In hopes of getting a fresh perspective to the story, Working Title Films and Universal Studios, who were producing it, hired TV director Joe Wright to lead the project – even though he had never directed a movie, nor read the book beforehand.

As for the protagonists, in the early 2000s, there was no other actress more prominent than Keira Knightley. After starring in features like Pirates of the Caribbean and Love Actually, she became an icon at a young age. However, Joe Wright was unsure about hiring her, as he believed she was “too pretty” to play an obstinate tomboy like Elizabeth Bennet.

Thankfully, he changed his mind. Pride & Prejudice became a landmark in Keira’s career, as it earned her an Oscar nomination and established her as her generation’s face for period dramas. In fact, her bond with Joe worked so well that she would later star in two of his other films: Atonement (2007) and Anna Karenina (2012).

Since Keira Knightley’s stardom would sell the movie by itself, Wright would be allowed to cast anyone he wanted to play Mr. Darcy. That’s how he hired Matthew Macfadyen, who was only locally known for starring in a BBC spy series.

In a recent interview, Matthew stated that he didn’t have much fun playing Mr. Darcy, as he felt like he didn’t fit right for such an adored character. However, being insecure about playing an insecure man is an actual proof of how great of a casting it was. P&P launched his international career, and you might have seen him sweeping some awards last year for his role in HBO’s acclaimed drama Succession.

This way, Pride & Prejudice had a perfect balance of consolidated stars and talented newcomers. For example, did you know that the movie was Carey Mulligan’s first professional job? Besides having just a few lines as Kitty Bennet, the actress would later become a three-time Academy Awards nominee.

On the other hand, one of the heaviest names in the film is definitely Judi Dench, who plays the snob and bossy Lady Catherine de Bourgh. To convince her into joining the cast, Joe Wright sent her a letter that said: “I love it when you play a b*tch. Please come and be a b*tch for me”.

the time setting and the role of costume design

To differentiate the 2005 movie from the 1995 series, a setting change was made. Instead of the story taking place in 1813, when the book was published, it was travelled back to 1797, when it was originally written by Jane Austen.

There were two main reasons for that. Social realism was a main topic in Joe Wright’s previous works, and he wanted that to appear in Pride & Prejudice as well. By setting the story in the late 18th century, he could highlight the impact of the French Revolution in England. Then, the aristocracy, in fear, had to get closer to the commoners – and we can see that in Darcy and the Bingleys’ awkward entrance at the public ball.

In addition to that, Wright hated dresses with an empire silhouette, which became popular in the early 1800s. Getting rid of those high waists, he could visually distance from BBC’s production. Interestingly, the only character who wears this sort of clothing in the movie is Caroline Bingley, who, as a rich lady from the city, would be aware of the new fashion trends.

Dresses also take an important part in the characterisation of each of the Bennet sisters. Jane (Rosamund Pike), the oldest and prettiest one, wears light and feminine colors. Lizzie, on the other hand, is always in earthy tones, representing the way she felt free on the outdoors. Mary (Talulah Riley) is the practical one, with her dark and plain dresses. At last, Kitty and Lydia (Jena Malone), the childish and frivolous youngsters, wear matching ruffles and ribbons.

Mr. Darcy’s clothes are also directly related to his character development. When we first meet him, at the Meriton ball, he is covered by many layers, with a perfectly tailored jacket, a vest and a cravat. However, as he softens up and breaks free from his own prejudices, so do his outfits. When he lastly professes his love for Elizabeth, he is in a half opened blouse – pretty much naked for that time period.

The costume designer for the film, Jacqueline Durran, was Oscar nominated for her top-notch work. She would later on win the award twice: for working with Joe Wright again in Anna Karenina (2012), and for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women (2019).

the cinematography and the weather metaphor

A personal statement from this author is that the vital part of a great adaptation is alluring cinematography. If you want a perfect copy of the book, just read the book! The main point is that the movie should be loyal to the narrative, while also being allowed to modify details in a way of creating an interesting cinematic experience.

Pride & Prejudice (2005) has, indeed, an enchanting cinematography – and a great part of it was achieved by valuing the outdoor scenes. Yes, we can feel the splendor of Pemberley and the cozy atmosphere of the Bennet’s home, but some of the most visually appealing scenes from the movie take advantage of the beauty of the English countryside.

Lizzie’s free spirit is deeply connected with her relationship with nature, and, through the story, we see the ambient working as a metaphor for her feelings. When Darcy tells Elizabeth he loves her “most ardently”, it rains heavily, as it builds up a fight for her inability to comprehend the absurdity of the situation.

During her trip with her uncles, she stands in a ravine in windy weather, representing her confusion towards her feelings for Darcy. However, in the end, when everything comes clear and he declares his love for her with his last hopes, the sun is slowly rising bright.

After all, in a well developed love story, everything has to be about humanity and the visual and palpable feelings between the characters – even if the couple rarely shares any physical interaction.

With seamless camera movements and one-shots, the movie allows us to have deep glimpses of the characters’ feelings. We notice they exchanging looks then looking away; we laugh as Lizzie closes her books when Darcy compliments women who read; we yearn when he does the iconic hand flex while helping her get into the carriage. Those little details will slowly compound their bewitched connection.

the alternative ending

Pride & Prejudice is made of carefully crafted moments from start to finish. Actually, finishes, because there are two different endings in the film. The one we normally find on streaming platforms here in Brazil hits its closure with Lizzie and Mr. Bennet talking in his drawing room, as they laugh about all the misunderstandings that followed the love story. This is the British ending, the standard one.

However, the movie had another ending, that was added shortly before its release in North America. In this one, Elizabeth and Darcy are in Pemberley, some time after their wedding, and they talk about the way she would like to be called by him. After stating that they are “completely and perfectly and incandescently happy”, they share a kiss.

This created a massive complaint among the Jane Austen Society of North America (JASNA), who stated that it was inconsistent with the rest of the movie and with the book itself. So, it was cut, but left as a bonus on DVD – and you can easily find it on the internet.

With or without the kissing, Pride & Prejudice – the book and the movie – is easily one of the best and most iconic love stories ever made. It creates a chemistry so delightful that it can be felt even if the characters are miles away from each other.

Because, even though it is an intricate work of social observation and class commentary, P&P is also just a tale of a girl and a boy falling in love. And the beauty of those feelings can definitely be felt by the charming atmosphere of the 2005 movie.

Time flies by, but the appeal of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy’s enemies to lovers transcends generations. Whether they are played by Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, or even by Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden, in the just announced Netflix new short series, it is just so nice that we get to see Jane Austen’s masterpiece turning to life on screens.

