100 years of FENDI: how has the brand remained so relevant all this time?

In 2025, Fendi celebrates a century of history, establishing itself as one of the most iconic brands in Italian luxury. Founded in 1925 by Adele and Edoardo Fendi, the label began as a small leather goods store in Rome, but soon stood out for the impeccable quality of its products and sophisticated design. Over the years, the brand has evolved, conquering the fashion world with innovative creations and remaining relevant generation after generation.

But what makes Fendi so relevant after 100 years? In addition to its ability to reinvent itself, the brand has stood out for its attentive eye to market changes and consumer behavior. From collaborations with contemporary artists to its commitment to sustainability and technology, Fendi shows that the secret to longevity in the luxury sector lies in the fusion of tradition and innovation.

1965: Karl Lagerfeld and the “FF” revolution

Forty years after it was founded, Fendi underwent a major transformation with the arrival of Karl Lagerfeld as creative director. The German designer modernized the brand and created the iconic “FF” (Fun Fur) logo, which symbolizes his innovative approach to the use of fur. Lagerfeld also brought lightness and versatility to Fendi’s fashion, making the brand a world reference in sophistication and avant-garde design.

Today, under the leadership of Silvia Venturini Fendi and Kim Jones, the brand continues to innovate without losing its artisanal essence and connection to its Italian roots.

Fendi: adapting to the luxury market and the power of pop culture

Over the course of a century, Fendi has built a trajectory marked by innovation, boldness and sophistication. From a small family store in Rome to a global luxury powerhouse, the brand has been able to reinvent itself without losing its identity .

Furthermore, Fendi’s longevity and success in the luxury market are directly linked to its ability to adapt and its strong connection with pop culture and celebrities. The brand has been able to keep up with changes in the sector, embracing digitalization, sustainability and new consumer strategies, while consolidating its image through strategic collaborations and iconic presences in entertainment.

The Baguette phenomenon and the power of pop culture

One of the greatest proofs of this influence was the rise of the iconic Baguette bag. Launched in 1997, the piece gained global It Bag status when it was widely promoted in Sex and the City, especially in the scene where Carrie Bradshaw corrects a thief by saying “It’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette”. This moment immortalized Fendi in pop culture and showed the brand’s strategy to position itself in the collective imagination through media and entertainment.

Beyond the silver screen, the Baguette continues to be reinvented to stay current. In recent years, Fendi has relaunched the model in new versions, promoting campaigns with celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian and other influential figures on the digital scene. This strategy not only reinforces the brand’s power in the market, but also demonstrates its ability to connect past and present.

Strategic collaborations and adapting to the new luxury

Another factor that has contributed to Fendi staying at the top has been its commitment to collaborations that engage with different audiences. Partnerships such as Fendi x Skims (with Kim Kardashian) and Fendace (with Versace) have brought freshness and modernity to the brand, allowing it to remain relevant in a market where exclusivity and innovation must go hand in hand.

The brand also realized the importance of the digital experience and new consumer behavior. With this, it strengthened its presence in e-commerce, on social networks and on platforms such as TikTok, where younger generations interact and discover trends. In addition, investment in personalization strategies and limited collections has ensured a sense of exclusivity, which is essential for the contemporary luxury public.

Sustainability and a new look at consumption

As environmental awareness has become an essential pillar in the luxury sector, Fendi has adapted its processes to meet this demand. The brand has invested in sustainable materials, responsible production practices and collections that encourage more durable consumption. By reinforcing the idea that luxury and sustainability can coexist, Fendi is positioning itself as a brand in line with the new demands of the market.

The balance between tradition and modernity

Fendi has been able to balance its heritage with the need to evolve. Over the years, it has established itself as a brand that respects its artisanal DNA, but is not afraid to dare and explore new frontiers, whether through digitalization, engagement with celebrities and influencers or adapting to new consumer expectations.

The future of Fendi: digitalization, sustainability and new experiences

If Fendi’s past is marked by boldness, its future promises to continue setting trends and redefining the concept of luxury in the 21st century.

With this approach, the label continues to set trends and strengthen its position on the global fashion scene. Its 100-year legacy proves that true luxury lies not only in exclusivity, but also in the ability to reinvent itself without losing its identity.

If in the past Fendi stood out for design innovation, the brand’s future is focused on three essential pillars: digitalization, sustainability and exclusivity.

Check out some of the most remarkable moments in its history:

1997: The iconic Baguette Bag and the It Bag phenomenon

With Silvia Venturini Fendi at the helm of accessories, Fendi launched the Baguette Bag, one of the first and most iconic “It Bags” in fashion history. As mentioned before, the model, worn under the arm like a French baguette, became a cultural phenomenon, driven by appearances in series such as Sex and the City. To this day, the bag remains one of the brand’s most coveted products, with new editions and exclusive collaborations.

2001: Entry into the LVMH group

The acquisition of Fendi by luxury conglomerate LVMH marked a new chapter in the brand’s global expansion. Under the management of the French group, the brand invested even more in internationalization, expanding its presence in strategic markets and reinforcing its high luxury positioning.

2007: The show on the Great Wall of China

Fendi made history by holding a spectacular fashion show on the Great Wall of China, becoming the first luxury brand to organize a fashion event there. With 88 models parading on the ancient structure, the presentation was a landmark of the brand’s grandeur and innovative vision.

2015: The restoration of the Trevi Fountain

In a gesture that reinforced its Roman roots, Fendi financed the restoration of the Trevi Fountain, one of Italy’s most iconic monuments. To celebrate, the brand organized an unforgettable fashion show, where models walked on a transparent catwalk set up over the waters of the fountain.

2020: Kim Jones takes over Fendi’s women’s line

After decades under the creative leadership of Karl Lagerfeld, Fendi was taken over by Kim Jones for the women’s line, while Silvia Venturini Fendi remained in charge of accessories and menswear. With a modern eye and a sophisticated approach, Jones has brought a new energy to the brand, combining classic elegance with contemporary references.

