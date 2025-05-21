10 years since “Made in the A.M”: catch up on the solo careers of One Direction members

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

In 2025, the album Made in the A.M., from One Direction, completes ten years. It is the fifth and last album from the boyband and brings 17 songs to enjoy.

The album was released on November 13th, 2015, and is the first one without Zayn Malik, who left the band in March, 2015. In that way, Made in the A.M. counted with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne participation. The album also represents a goodbye from the group, that separated at the beginning of 2016.

It has three singles: “Drag me down”, “History”, and “Perfect”, great songs that talk about self assurance, nostalgia and love. Other songs such as “Olivia”, “Infinity” and “Never Enough” are also very catchy.

Solo careers of One Direction members

In 2016, the One Direction members announced an indefinite hiatus. Niall, in his twitter account said: “Ok so Lots of rumours going round. We are not splitting up, but we will be taking a well earned break at some point next year”.

Ok so Lots of rumours going round. We are not splitting up, but we will be taking a well earned break at some point next year — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 24, 2015

Unfortunately, or not, they never came back and all of them started their own solo careers.

Harry Styles

After the break up, Harry started a beautiful and long career. He released three albums: Harry Styles, Fine Line and Harry´s House. Songs such as “Sign of the times”, “Watermelon Sugar” and “As it was” made a huge success around the world.

He already won the Brit Awards, Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and IFPI Global Single Awards. He also acted in movies such as Dunkirk, Eternals, “Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

His last tour, called “Love on tour”, had 169 shows and was full of love, colors and dances.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis started his solo career with the single “Just Hold On”, with Steve Aoki. After that, he released the success “Back to you”, with Bebe Rexha. Until now, he has two albums: Walls and Faith in the future.



In 2023, Louis was honored in a documentary called All those voices. It shows his personal life in an intimate way and has some behind the scenes from his One Direction time and from his “Louis Tomlinson World Tour”.

In that same year, he started the “Faith in the Future World Tour” passing by Europe, America and Asia and released his own clothing brand, called “28”.

Liam Payne

After One Direction, Liam dropped his first solo single “Strip That Down”, with the singer Quavo. Just in 2019 he released his first and only album, titled LP1.

Liam was supposed to come to South America in 2023, but due to a serious kidney infection, he had to cancel his shows. In the next year, 2024, he dropped the single “Teardrops”.

Unfortunately, on October 16th, 2024, Liam passed away, with 31 years old. He fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His memory will always be on the family and fans hearts.

Niall Horan

In 2017, Niall released his first album solo “Flicker”. The song “This Town” was a huge success among the fans. After that, he produced two more albums: Heartbreak Weather and The show.

In 2024, Niall went through “The Show Live On Tour”, passing by Europe and America. Now, he´s participating on The Voice, a singing competition series, as a coach.

Zayn Malik

Zayn released some singles after the 1D separation, such as “It’s You” and “Pillowtalk“, both of them part of his first album Mind of Mine. After that, Zayn, with the singer Taylor Swift, dropped the song “I Don´t Wanna Live Forever”, a huge success around the world.

In 2018, he released his album Icarus Falls and in 2019 he joined Zhavia Ward on a new version of the song “A Whole New World”, from the movie Aladdin. Since that, he dropped two more albums: Nobody is Listening and, the most recent one, Room Under The Stairs.

_______________

The article above was edited by Maria Clara Polcan.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!