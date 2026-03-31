Your Favourite Celebrities Are Talking About Politics… Should You?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It used to feel like politics and pop culture lived in separate worlds. One was red carpets and sold-out arenas. The other was Parliament Hill and policy debates.

Now, they’re part of the same scroll.

You can open Instagram and see a campaign ad sandwiched between a skincare routine and your favourite artist posting about an election. Award show speeches sound like policy statements. Tour merch sometimes feels like activism.

This blending of culture and politics unsettles many and sparks debate.

When artists like Taylor Swift began publicly endorsing candidates, headlines weren’t just about who she supported—they were about whether she should have said anything at all.

When musicians, actors, or athletes speak about climate change, war, or women’s rights, the same criticism resurfaces: “Stick to what you’re good at.”

But here’s the thing.

Why do we expect silence from the very people whose art shapes culture?

Celebrities influence how we dress, what we listen to, what we buy, and how we see ourselves. If culture and politics are deeply intertwined (and they are), then it’s unrealistic to pretend artists exist outside of that system.

They live in the same world we do. They vote. They pay taxes. They experience discrimination. They have families affected by policy.

The essential debate isn’t celebrity involvement. It’s whether we’re uneasy when influence aims to shape society.

Influence Has Always Been Political

We like to imagine that politics is something distant, something that happens in government buildings, in committee rooms, in places with microphones and marble floors.

But politics is really just power. Who has it? Who doesn’t? Who gets heard? Who gets protected?

Culture distributes power, too.

When a celebrity with millions of followers shares a resource about reproductive rights, antisemitism, or climate action, they are redistributing attention. Attention is currency. And in 2026, it might be one of the most powerful currencies we have.

Of course, influence can be irresponsible. A large platform doesn’t automatically equal expertise. And performative activism—the aesthetic of caring without the substance—is real.

But dismissing every political statement as “virtue signalling” ignores something deeper: young people are forming their civic identities online. If the digital space shapes our worldview, then the voices within it matter.

So, what does that mean for you?

This is where it gets uncomfortable.

It’s easy to critique celebrities for speaking out. It’s harder to ask ourselves why we hesitate.

Maybe we’re afraid of being judged, losing followers, saying the wrong thing, or being “too political.” For young women especially, there’s an added layer: speak up, and you’re “dramatic.”

It’s a double-edged sword: stay silent, then you’re uninformed. Care too much, and you’re intense.

But democracy isn’t a spectator sport. Caring about issues that affect you is inherently political. You can care out loud.

You don’t need a blue checkmark or a million followers to participate. You don’t need to be perfect. You don’t need to be an expert on everything; you just need to be willing to engage.

Whether we like it or not, politics is already shaping us—our tuition, our safety, our rights, and our opportunities. Silence doesn’t make you neutral. It just makes you absent.

So, yes. Your favourite celebrities are talking about politics. If public figures risk their platforms, what stops you from using yours?