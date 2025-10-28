Three Fall Staples Every College Girl Should Own This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is finally here, which means cooler weather, colourful leaves, and the perfect time to update your wardrobe. From cozy sweaters to skirts, these key pieces will keep you warm, comfortable and looking cute all season long.

1. The Oversized Knit Sweater

An oversized knit sweater is perfect for fall. It’s soft, warm, and easy to wear on any day, whether it is for class, going for a stroll downtown, or shopping. The fun part about an oversized sweater is that it comes in different colours, such as beige, white, black, and pink, and it can be styled with almost anything from a skirt to shorts or pants.

2. The Flannel Look

A flannel shirt is an essential staple for fall. It’s cozy, casual, and perfect for layering on a chilly day. It can be styled with different pieces such as a skirt, pants or shorts. What’s great about a flannel shirt is its versatility—for a relaxed look, it can be worn over a T-shirt and for a classic style, it can be buttoned up.

3. Midi Skirt and Turtleneck

A midi skirt and turtleneck are perfect for fall. The turtleneck helps keep you warm, while the midi skirt adds a cute and stylish look. The turtleneck can be tucked into the skirt for a polished look, or it can be worn untucked for a more relaxed look. This combination works well with boots, sneakers, or flats, which make it suitable for class, lunch, or a weekend outing.

These fall staples are easy to mix and match, keeping the wardrobe cozy and stylish. By investing in these pieces, you can create multiple outfits for different occasions such as class, shopping, or dates.