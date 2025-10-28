Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
fall ig captions?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
fall ig captions?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Warner Bros. Television / Canva
Carleton | Style

Three Fall Staples Every College Girl Should Own This Fall

Aliss Gangaram Student Contributor, Carleton University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is finally here, which means cooler weather, colourful leaves, and the perfect time to update your wardrobe. From cozy sweaters to skirts, these key pieces will keep you warm, comfortable and looking cute all season long.

1. The Oversized Knit Sweater

knit sweater stack
Photo by Tijana Drndarski from Unsplash

An oversized knit sweater is perfect for fall. It’s soft, warm, and easy to wear on any day, whether it is for class, going for a stroll downtown, or shopping. The fun part about an oversized sweater is that it comes in different colours, such as beige, white, black, and pink, and it can be styled with almost anything from a skirt to shorts or pants.

2. The Flannel Look

A girl using a red bandana
Photo by Ezekixl Akinnewu from Pexels

A flannel shirt is an essential staple for fall. It’s cozy, casual, and perfect for layering on a chilly day. It can be styled with different pieces such as a skirt, pants or shorts. What’s great about a flannel shirt is its versatility—for a relaxed look, it can be worn over a T-shirt and for a classic style, it can be buttoned up.

3. Midi Skirt and Turtleneck

I 40097WL QQQ MP Desert Rose 4 15851850392695 15851850395169?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Courtesy of Love Stitch via FabFitFun

A midi skirt and turtleneck are perfect for fall. The turtleneck helps keep you warm, while the midi skirt adds a cute and stylish look. The turtleneck can be tucked into the skirt for a polished look, or it can be worn untucked for a more relaxed look. This combination works well with boots, sneakers, or flats, which make it suitable for class, lunch, or a weekend outing.

These fall staples are easy to mix and match, keeping the wardrobe cozy and stylish. By investing in these pieces, you can create multiple outfits for different occasions such as class, shopping, or dates.

Aliss Gangaram

Carleton '28

Hello! I'm Aliss like Alice in wonderland. I'm 22 years old. I am currently pursuing a degree in Criminology with the goal of becoming a criminal lawyer. I am passionate about using my voice to advocate for people in need and ensuring that justice is served fairly. Before beginning my criminology studies, I gained two years of professional experience as an accountant, where I developed strong analytical and organizational skills. Alongside my academic and professional work, I also enjoy planning and coordinating events, such as birthday parties and Secret Santa gatherings. I am well-versed in Microsoft Excel and presentation software, which allows me to combine creativity with technical skills in my projects. Outside of academics and work, I have a wide range of personal interests. I love learning new languages and currently speak English, French, and Creole, while also studying Spanish and Japanese. Creativity is an important part of my life, and I enjoy sewing and designing my own outfits. One of my dreams is to attend Paris Fashion Week to experience the artistry of fashion firsthand. I also have a deep love for animals, caring for three dogs and three cats, and I value spending time with my family, who are my greatest source of support. My biggest dream for the future is to open a rescue shelter for dogs and cats. I want to provide animals with a safe, loving environment where they can receive proper care, attention, and a chance at a better life. My goal is to help as many strays, abandoned, or mistreated animals as possible and give them the second chance they truly deserve.