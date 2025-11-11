The itch I can never scratch: My eczema journey

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the past two years, my life has been plagued by an itch I can never scratch.

Eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that causes dry, flaky, and itchy skin and can lead to bleeding, skin infections, and pain.

My eczema affects my entire body, from my scalp to my face, arms and legs. At its worst, my body was covered in scabs, scars, and infections. At its best, my eczema was an annoyance. I have spent sleepless nights with my entire body feeling like it was on fire and endless days scratching, leaving me feeling like I was going crazy.

There are various ways to treat eczema, from red-light exposure, body washes, oatmeal lotion, steroid pills, and most commonly, topical steroid creams. I have tried them all and nothing has worked consistently.

At my most recent doctor’s visit, I was given a treatment that felt like it could be the light at the end of the tunnel. All I had to do was inject myself with a small dose of medicine every two weeks, which should free me of my itch. It felt like it would be a reprieve from my daily moisturizing routine and endless itchiness.

Then my world came crumbling down when I learned the biweekly dose would cost 40,000 dollars a year, and my insurance would not cover it. The lack of realistic access to this important medication left me feeling frustrated and helpless.

Over the past few weeks, I have had to come to terms with the fact that I will likely live with eczema for the rest of my life.

I will have to live with the big, red patches. I will have to live with the constant nagging itch. I will have to live with the fear of shedding dead skin everywhere I go. I will have to live with body image issues that come from staring at the big, red patches that cover my skin.

But what I can do is not be ashamed of it. Eczema is normal—in fact, it will affect up to 17% of Canadians at one point in their lives, to varying degrees. While it may not be curable, it is manageable through natural and medicated treatments.

For those of you reading who struggle with eczema, here are my tried and true recommendations:

This is NOT medical advice, but just some things I have tried that help me.

1. Do not let your skin dry after a shower

Apply a non-scented lotion while your skin is still damp.

2. You don’t have to stop wearing perfume

Just spray it on your clothes, but avoid spraying it on your skin as it can cause a flare-up.

3. IDENTIFY Your trigger, and then avoid it like the plague

For me, my allergies to cats triggered my eczema. For others, it is a specific food, or skin or body-care product

4. To soothe painful, itchy spots

Cover the area with an icepack or towel soaked in cold water.

5. Bathe in Vaseline (not literally)

It will lock moisture into your skin. Apply it after your regular moisturizer or after applying topical steroid creams.

As we approach the winter months, eczema flare-ups will get worse. Dry skin equals unhappy skin. But I am prepared and ready to brave the battle with positive thoughts in my mind. To the 17%, you’re not alone.