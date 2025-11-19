The Art of Loving: Diving Into Olivia Dean’s Newest Album

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

British pop singer Olivia Dean released her sophomore album, The Art of Loving on September 21, and it’s safe to say, she did not disappoint. As a huge music fan and a fairly recent listener of hers, I am honestly mesmerized by the composition of this album. The Art of Loving already holds a special place in my heart and I hope my review offers a fresh perspective for your next listen!

1. “The Art of Loving (Intro)”

While generally standard for an opening track, the whimsical instrumental and almost spoken-word lyrics do a great job of introducing the emotional theme and Dean’s newest era.

2. “Nice to Each Other”

This airy, mature, and soft song makes for a great first song on this album. I love how swiftly every element of the song flows together. This was a great choice for the album’s lead single.

3. “Lady Lady”

The second single, which was available before the album’s release, offers an almost earthy sound throughout the song. “Lady Lady” is definitely a favourite, but not quite top three. However, I do love the buildup in the pre-chorus and how the percussions help make the song sound so full.

4. “Close Up”

In my mind, this song encapsulates what could be the essence of contemporary R&B. I enjoy how the music shifts and builds up to the chorus, just for it to fall back down and start over again. Dean’s soulful vocals really bring out the mournful lyrics throughout this song, and it is absolutely a favourite of mine on this album.

5. “So Easy (To Fall In Love)”

This song earned the second-highest streams within the album, and rightfully so. This upbeat and lovey-dovey song makes you forget all your woes and feel all the love in life.

6. “Let Alone The One You Love”

By the name alone, you can tell how much meaning is carried throughout the song. I especially loved the backing vocals and harmonies in the chorus, making this genuinely such a beautiful and meaningful listen.

7. “Man I Need”

The third single, and highest-streamed track on the album, is so full of joy and love. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to get up and dance, or blast it in your car during the summertime. The chorus is nothing but pure elation and a celebration of true love.

8. “Something Inbetween”

This may be my least favourite track on this album, but that does not make me appreciate it any less than the others. “Something In Between” explores the grey areas of relationships. Not quite friends, not quite romance, with such a soft and reflective tone.

9. “Loud”

This song is possibly the most vulnerable song on this whole album. Through Dean’s powerful vocals, she delivers the yearning of wanting to be truly loved. Ultimately, this ballad depicts a love gone sour in a raw, Skyfall-esque way.

10. “Baby Steps”

Another top three, “Baby Steps,” encapsulates what it’s like to learn to navigate life alone again. Dean showcases her lower register in the bridge in such a beautiful way; this song of self-journey warrants an automatic replay.

11. “A Couple Minutes”

This is definitely my favourite track on this entire album by far! I find it hard to gather the right words to explain how beautiful this song is. It’s slow, airy, and neo-soul sound is accompanied greatly by Dean’s mature vocals, truly delivering an emotional performance of everyday affection, and past-love reflection. Literally 10/10, no notes.

12. “I’ve Seen It”

While listening to an album chronologically, I usually expect the final song to be a big bang, summing up the essence of the album in a loud and passionate way. “I’ve seen it” encapsulates this album the same way, however, with poem-like lyrics and a dainty melody. It represents the little ways we find love all around us, as something that doesn’t need to be told loudly, but just needs to be seen. This song made for a wonderful closing for the album, and says so much in such subtle ways.

Overall, I think this album was so beautifully done from every aspect, and is definitely one of my favourite albums of this year. Dean poured her heart out onto each track, navigating every emotion in such soulful ways. To me, every song on this album holds so much substance; I think “The Art of Loving” might even be a no-skip album. Her work has also earned her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. I personally loved everything about this album, and believe everyone should listen to it at least once!