Streaming Wars Over the Summer: The battle between Netflix, Prime and Crave

The summer of 2025 is over, and the competition of streaming services is never-ending. Over the warm months, we have seen new shows released all over our commonly used platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, and Disney+. From documentaries to reality shows, to the heart-wrenching brotherly battle of The Summer I Turned Pretty—TV-goers have been back and forth between platforms all summer long.

Netflix is a fan favourite for classic movies, specials, and more. Its popular phrase, “Netflix and chill,” has been inviting subscribers for years to sit down and relax, with features such as choosing a show or movie for you instead of scrolling for as long as it would take to watch something. This past summer, Netflix has upped its game in new releases. Here are some popular shows and movies that many people chose to watch:

Happy Gilmore 2 – the sequel to the beloved Adam Sandler classic, starring familiar faces from the original film and too many celebrity cameos to count.

Love is Blind UK season two – the popular reality show that gives people the opportunity to find love based on who they are inside, and get engaged before ever seeing one another.

K-Pop Demon Hunters – the anime-style movie that quickly gained many fans, especially amongst the younger generation, where they could sing-along to the increasingly popular songs within the film.

Perfect Match, season three – the exclusively star-based reality show that shows previous reality stars attempting to find their “perfect match” and potentially win a paid vacation.

My Life with the Walter Boys, season two – the drama that pulls on the heartstrings of viewers and follows the life of a girl stuck between the love of two brothers.

Wednesday, season two – the suspenseful and action-packed show that pulls from the eternally famous Addams Family.

Trainwreck documentaries – the constant release of documentaries from crazy true stories that would either have you on the edge of your seat, or curled in a ball of disbelief.

And many more…

Crave stole the attention of so many reality lovers this summer, as it hosted Peacock’s Love Island USA season seven for Canadians. Daily episodes were released, with the exception of Wednesdays, and it kept viewers almost exclusively on their platform for over a month. Not only did season seven of Love Island USA become one of the most popular, but they also released a follow-up series for the previous season six, which gained the reality show a lot of attention online last summer. Love Island: Beyond the Villa provided insight into the lives of the season six cast since they left the show. This stirred up a lot of attention on TikTok and Instagram, since one of the final three couples had a scandalous breakup during the release of this exclusive series.

Crave also released the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which gave subscribers an intense look into June Osborne’s journey outside of Gilead—a dystopian and totalitarian society within the United States. Amongst these new releases, Crave is home to lots of familiar throwbacks, like Friends and Sex and the City. Crave is a must-have for those comfort movies and shows that you cannot find anywhere else.

Prime Video took over the summer with its season three release of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Since its initial breakthrough in 2022 and the second season released two years ago, it created a highly anticipated continuation for “Team Conrad” versus “Team Jeremiah” fans. This love triangle, created in the book series, has divided the internet, almost or just as much as the rivalry between “Team Edward” and “Team Jacob” fans (is there even a question?).

Amazon Studios

Prime is also the source of many more shows and movies that subscribers can enjoy, from critically acclaimed originals to nostalgic classics, whether you’re in the mood for a blockbuster, a hidden indie gem, or anything in between.

Whether you are a lover or hater of television, there is so much to be explored across various streaming platforms that could change where you want to spend your time watching. The battle between Netflix, Crave, Prime, and many other sites will live on forever, as they compete with new releases, fan favourites, and older classics for viewers’ attention.