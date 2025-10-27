Shopping Smarter, Not Harder: How to Shop at This Year’s Sephora Sale as a University Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally that time of year again. Your TikTok and Instagram feeds are flooded with ads and videos telling you the dos and don’ts of one of the biggest, most anticipated beauty sales of the year.

Year after year, I feel overwhelmed and anxious as this sale approaches. In an era where beauty products come and go like a revolving door, the market has become scarily oversaturated, making it difficult to navigate as consumers. As a makeup lover and experienced Sephora sale shopper, here are five products I believe are worth investing in as university students who are balling on a budget.

This 11-day sale runs from October 31st, 2025, to November 10th, 2025. With three tiers included, shoppers have varying access to sale dates and discounts:

Rouge is the highest tier, for members who spend over $1,000 yearly at Sephora.

VIB is the second highest, for members who spend over $350 yearly at Sephora.

Insiders have no minimum spending requirement, only needing to be signed up as members of the Beauty Insider program.

To find your specific access date and discounts, head over to Sephora.com and log in or create your account.

* Regardless of status, all shoppers will have 30% off Sephora Collection products throughout the entirety of the sale.

As a proud blush-blind girly, here are two of my recommendations for blushes worth your money this Sephora sale. Whether you are a beginner or an avid makeup user, these user-friendly blushes will become your new obsessions.

1. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

A bit of a predictable option, but with good reason. As pigmented as it is long-lasting, the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is a reliable choice for pricing, longevity and quality. Regularly priced at $35, this blush offers you 7.5ml of product. With my go-to shades being Hope, Happy and Grateful, I have yet to see any of my Rare Beauty blushes run out. All three of mine have lasted me the entirety of my undergrad—so yes, they are definitely a bang for your buck.

Shop the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, HERE.

2. Sephora Collection Sephora Colorful® Blush

After shopping for a cream or liquid blush, you might want to begin your search for a powder blush. Adding a powder blush to your makeup routine provides an array of benefits: it strengthens pigmentation, sets your cream or liquid products, and makes your makeup even more long-lasting.

Look no further than Sephora Collection’s Colorful Blush for an amazing yet cost-friendly powder blush during this Sephora sale! The rave about these blushes is real—regularly priced at only $19, they are an absolute game-changer. Looking for a shade recommendation? I most often reach for shade 05—Sweet On You: The perfect light coral shade for any occasion!

Shop Sephora Collection’s Sephora Colorful® Blush, HERE.

3. Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment

The battle of the best lip balm is very real—trust me. With new lip products releasing daily, it’s easy for cult classics to fade away in the background. One that never seems to lose merit and status is Ole Henriksen’s very own Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment. Whether you’re looking for a simple yet hydrating lip treatment or one that will last on your lips through an entire night out, Ole Henriksen is the way to go.

Regularly priced at $31.50, this lip treatment gives you 12ml worth of product. Getting to the bottom of this lip balm seems nearly impossible. So, reapplying this treatment will be the least of your worries—leaving you with hydration and a glossy finish for days. My go-to shades are Creme Brulee Glimmer and Strawberry Sorbet.

Shop Ole Henriksen’s Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment, HERE.

4. Tower 28 Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer with 18-HR Wear

One of the cheaper concealers offered by Sephora, the Tower 28 Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer has reshaped the high-end concealer game. A light, non-comedogenic formula, the Tower 28 concealer is your best friend when it comes to covering dark circles, acne, and blemishes, all while staying true to its natural finish. For $34 at regular price, this concealer gives you 6.5ml of product. From beginner to pro, this serum-like concealer is easily buildable and will fit perfectly into any imaginable makeup routine.

Shop Tower 28’s Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer with 18-HR Wear, HERE.

5. LYS Beauty No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick

LYS’ Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick has become a fierce competitor in Sephora’s bronzer shelves over the past few years. This creamy, user-friendly bronzer allows you to warm up the face, all while keeping a radiant and natural finish. Regularly priced at $32, LYS’ Bronzer and Contour Stick remains one of the cheaper options for bronzing at Sephora, offering 7.1g of product. With an array of shades for varying undertones, LYS offers you a product that does it all: from bronzing to contouring—they’ve got you covered.

Shop LYS Beauty’s No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick, HERE.

Keeping up with what’s in and out in the beauty world gets tiring very quickly. So, this year, why not opt for long-lasting, reliable options? With these products, a flawless base is promised, and a satisfied customer is guaranteed.

As university students, the level of consumerism we witness online is often not an attainable reality. Hopefully, these recommendations ease your shopping experience, while still keeping the excitement of scoring on great deals alive. Happy shopping!