October Fall Events in Ottawa

Fall foliage brings with it a lot of cozy feelings, it makes you want to curl up by a window with a good book or three, the season also brings a lot of beauty. Crisp golden-brown leaves that lightly tumble from tree branches towards you, golden sunsets that seem to whirl into an orange-blue palette and the cool breeze, the breeze carries with it a sweet smell.

It is always an amazing time outside during autumn and the beautiful city of Ottawa hosts a ton of warm events during the season. This list highlights some of the events happening in the month of October: some writing-themed, some sports-themed, some food-themed, but overall fall-themed. So grab a friend or two or go on a solo date, its beginning to look a lot like fall.

1. Metcalfe Fair

The annual Metcalfe Fair is more than just a fair as it hosts a slew of events, such as Shroomfest and car shows. The Metcalfe Fairgrounds is home to a quaint Farmer’s Market as well, the market is open Saturdays from May to October.

When: October 2-5

2. Capital Pop-Up Cinema

Capital Pop-Up started as a backyard movie amongst close friends but has grown to support over 20 local businesses and presented over 100 free movies to more than 50,000 members of the Ottawa community. Their mission is to foster closeness in the Ottawa community—and dare I say they seem to be doing a great job. There is a showing of Phantom of the Opera on October 4th at Beechwood Cemetery.

When: October 4

3. 613 flea

613 Flea is at Lansdowne Park and is always free to attend. It is never to late to stock up on some fall attire and support local vendors at the same time.

When: October 4 and 18

4. The Ottawa Chocolate Show

Discover the world of chocolate right here in Ottawa! Tickets are now available at $20, so grab them while you can to see award-winning chocolate makers from all across Canada whip up decadent sweets, as well as showcase their expertise in presentations. I hope to see you there and I may or may not be wearing a Willy Wonka costume.

When: October 25

5. Panda Game

It’s that time of the year again! Ottawa’s two biggest universities face off in a game of American Football at TD Lansdowne. It’s all going down on Sunday October 5th at 12PM. Show up and party safe. LETS GO RAVENS!

When: October 5

6. Ottawa International Writers Festival

This one is for all the writing girls. Twice a year the writers festival gathers writers for an international celebration of ideas to recharge our most valuable resource, our imagination. Spanning poetry to politics, music to history as well as science. The festival is dedicated to providing a safe, welcoming and respectable space for all by prioritizing diversity, inclusivity and accessibility. Tickets are available with affordable youth-centred ticket options available.

When: October 22-26

7. Vegans Who Snack Food & Art festival

The iconic Parkdale Public Market hosts this year’s Food & Art festival. Satiate any food or art cravings as the festival includes delicious vegan treats and also supports local artists. Here, you can also shop self-care items.

When: October 25

8. Ottawa National Women’s Show

Hey Barbie! Tagged as the “Ultimate Girl’s Day out” by the organizers, the Ottawa National Women’s Show, features celebrity guest speakers, interactive workshops and fashion shows. There are three stages centred around different themes. The Main Stage hosts fashion shows as well as guest speakers. The Culinary Stage will have chefs showcasing their culinary prowess, teaching the viewers a thing or two. Lastly, the Life & Learning stage hosts experts speaking on everything spanning from current health issues to financial literacy and planning for your next vacation. This truly proves to be an amazing event.

When: October 18-19

These events are sure to make for great fall memories, it’s always lovely outside this time of year so make sure to check them out and have a pleasant semester and season overall.