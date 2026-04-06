Not Everyone is Passionate About Their Degree – And That’s OK

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In university, there’s an unspoken expectation that you should be passionate about your studies.

The concept is straightforward: you picked your degree because you are passionate about it. It piques your interest. You see yourself doing it in the long run. However, it isn’t always the case if we are being realistic.

Many people base their degree selection on practicality. prospects for employment, potential pay, stability, or just not knowing what else to choose at the moment. It’s not always so profound, and it’s not always a “dream.” However, there is still a subtle urge to behave as though it is.

University culture tends to frame passion as the goal. It is expected of you to enjoy your classes, have a sense of belonging to your program, and have a sincere interest in what you are learning. However, the experience is far more neutral for a lot of students.

You go to lectures, finish homework, prepare for tests, and then go on. Not because you have a strong interest in every subject, but rather because you know what is necessary for success.

And this does not always imply that something is lacking.

A degree is merely a strategic choice for some people.

It’s a means of gaining entry to specific professions, establishing financial security, and generating future prospects. It doesn’t have to represent who you are or what you are most interested in.

There is a distinction between doing something because it makes sense and doing it because you enjoy it.

Both are valid.

In actuality, choosing a practical route can often provide you with the freedom to pursue your interests in other contexts without having to worry about making them profitable.

What’s interesting is that this perspective isn’t often discussed openly. There is a tendency to portray a more idealised picture of university life, where everyone is involved, enthusiastic, and assured of their career route. However, there are many students who are just concerned with finishing their program and going on.

Not too attached. No grand narrative. Just a clear idea of what they hope to get out of their degree.

You’re not necessarily headed in the wrong direction if you’re not enthusiastic about your degree.

It can simply indicate that you have different priorities.

Success for some students doesn’t require them to love every aspect of their coursework. It’s about having possibilities after graduation, becoming independent, and creating a secure future. And that’s a legitimate objective.

A degree is just one aspect of your life. Your personality, hobbies, and extracurricular activities don’t have to be defined by it. Passions, hobbies, and artistic endeavours can still exist independently of your academic or professional route.

Many people find fulfilment not only in their profession but also in the things they create around it.

Not everyone has a strong interest in their degree.

Some people are simply focused on where it can take them and for now, that’s enough.