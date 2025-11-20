My Unapologetically Chic Obsessions of the Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to obsessive personalities, I definitely have one, which is why I cycle through so many different phases of obsessions. This past month, however, has been my absolute favourite.

There’s something about the year ending, assignments piling up, and way too many hours of studying that makes you obsess over the smallest or even strangest things. So, here are my recent favourites, which I think are just so effortlessly chic!

1. Pretty Little Liars

Call me nostalgic, but this show is everything! Filled with mystery, endless fashion inspiration, and of course a little bit of romance, who wouldn’t love this show? Everything, from the plot to the golden and mysterious filter superimposed onto the show, makes this TV drama so chic. The dark, dreamy, mysterious, and almost supernatural atmosphere is too good. I could spend hours rewatching and scrolling on Reddit for theories.

2. Clumpy mascara

Okay, this is definitely not just an obsession of this month, but a literal lifestyle. If you get it, you get it, but I LOVE clumpy mascara. There’s something about the look that it gives your eye that is just so cute, but also messy in the best way possible.

For any girls trying to transition away from falsies or clusters, Maybelline falsies ultra black, waterproof mascara is the only way to go. It makes your lashes look so long, keeps them elevated, and for anyone interested, can make them look clumpy in the best way possible.

3. books like Twilight

I love reading, but recently I’ve been on such a supernatural binge that I couldn’t tell you the last nonfiction book I read. There’s something about books like Twilight that brings me that same cozy and dream-like feeling that PLL does.

I’m a sucker for anything paranormal or supernatural, and if you are too, here are a few recs: Bride and Mate by Ali Hazelwood, Vampire Academy by Richelle Mead, Hush Hush by Becca Fitzpatrick, The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer by Michelle Hodkin, the Darkest Powers series by Kelley Armstrong and of course, TWILIGHT.

4. The fade filter on Instagram

This may be a little niche, but the fade filter on Instagram stories adds just the right amount of spice to your stories. It’s difficult to explain, but if you’re looking for that 2016, LA, city life type of vibe, that filter encompasses exactly that. And if you have no idea what I’m talking about: open your Instagram, take a picture, and swipe once.

5. Fur jackets

This also happens to be a lifestyle. I love fur. I think half of my closet is packed with fur jackets, fur sweaters, and don’t get me started on that new fur zip-up Aritzia just dropped. If that price wasn’t insane, I would be wearing it right now. It is just so cute, and it’s perfect for this weather! The fur speaks for itself.

6. The colour plum

This is such a beautifully underrated colour. If you’ve been a fan of this colour, I apologize for being so unaware. It’s so beyond elegant and classy, and can work with basically anything. I know this list is for obsessions of the month, but I fear this will also become a lifetime obsession.

7. Patterns

Oh, how I love patterns. And this is coming from someone who used to hate them. Call me a trend hopper, but polka dots, gingham, and stripes, are all so cute! It’s such a fun way to showcase your personality, creativity, and sense of style.

All this to say, be obsessed and go through phases, because it all eventually makes for amazing memories and photos! Who doesn’t want their children looking at old pictures of them and saying, “Omg, mom, why would you ever wear that?”