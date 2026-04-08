My Top The Neighbourhood Songs from Each Album

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Neighbourhood returning — not only with new music, but an international tour — was not on my 2026 bingo card.

After falling in love with their debut album, “I Love You,” which released in 2013, I’ve been hooked ever since.

When the band announced their temporary hiatus in 2021, I, along with majority of the fanbase were crushed.

But when they released three songs, “OMG,” “Lovebomb” and “Private,” from their newest album, (((((ultraSOUND)))))+, along with their album announcement on Oct. 23, 2025, I audibly screamed.

The Wourld Tour kicked off March 28, and as recently as April 6, they preformed at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Unfortunately, I was unable to attend their show, and it doesn’t help seeing the GODLY setlist they played.

If you still haven’t listened to them, allow me to put you on. As I am still uncertain which leg of the tour I will have the pleasure of attending, I thought in the meantime, I will be sharing my top favourite songs from each album, looking into what they mean to me.

For those who have tickets, these are THE songs you should memorize for their upcoming concerts.

1. I Love You. – “Let it gO”

“Don’t ever resent a letter inside a single word, written. Little change can pave lanes with the right vision.” “Let It Go” the Neighbourhood

While their debut album gave us some iconic gems like “Sweater Weather,” aka the album’s lead single, “Let It Go” takes the cake for me personally. Not only does it capture that eeriness you feel throughout the album, and uses descriptive storytelling through their lyrics, that is so core to the their style, but it is a phrase I strongly live by.

The lyrics “Remember what the people say,” to me, are a reminder to keep this phrase close to heart – let go of what you cannot control; do not obsess or ruminate for it will only consume you. Let things naturally unfold. Don’t tweak the story as it’s being written or you’ll miss out.

2. WIPED OUT! – “SINGLE,” “BABY CAME HOME 2 / VALENTINES,” & “R.I.P. 2 MY YOUTH”

This was not easy. This album and Hard to Imagine the Neighbourhood Ever Changing are probably tied for me in terms of my favs ever. But gun to my head? I’d say pull the trigger. As much of a smashing success as their debut album was, they didn’t stop, and in 2015, released this banger.

While I couldn’t ever give a top three of my fav songs, if I had to, “Single” would definitely be one of them. I have such a soul-tie connection with this song. From the almost childish, playful background music, to the such sincere, desperate yet tenderness in the lyrics.

It fully catches the spirit of being in puppy love, head over heels enamoured with someone, ad wanting them so badly you look like a

For me, what I love most about the Neighbourhood is that each song is a different pocket that you can dive into and live out. I love media that doesn’t hand hold, and allows you to create your own world and interpretation. While a lot of songs can be argued to do so, there is something so special about the worlds that each of their songs build.