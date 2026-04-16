My records of the year so far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favourite parts of the winter semester is the new wave of music I get to enjoy for the rest of the school year. Enjoy this short list of some of the new records that have been on repeat so far.

1. Don’t be Dumb – A$AP Rocky

Favourite tracks: “PLAYA,” & “STAY HERE 4 LIFE (Feat. Brent Faiyaz)”

Starting strong, A$AP Rocky’s long-awaited fourth studio album Don’t Be Dumb was finally released on January 12th, and it’s safe to say this album was well worth the wait.

After a few years of doing sidequests like co-chairing the 2025 Met Gala and becoming a father of three, A$AP Rocky jumped back into the hip-hop scene with full force, delivering a record so good it’s as if he never left.

Don’t Be Dumb is packed with instant hits (“HELICOPTER”) and diverse genres like smoky jazz (“ROBBERY” feat. Doechii) to punk rock (“PUNK ROCKY”). Overall, a phenomenal listen. Not quite a no skip, but absolutely worth a listen.

2. My Lover – Claire Rosinkrantz

Favourite tracks: “My Lover,” & “Home (Claire’s version)”

Known for her pandemic-era hit “Backyard Boy,” Rosinkrantz released her second studio album, My Lover, on February 13th of this year, and there was truly no better time for its release; My Lover sticks true to its title.

This record encapsulates what it means to love. Whether it be someone else or yourself, My Lover is full of sappy love songs (“I wanna be in love so bad,” & “My Lover”), and some heavy pop songs like “Bleeding Violet.”

Rosinkrantz is not afraid to get personal, with intimate songs like “Chronic” and “Home (Claire’s Version).” She finishes the album off strong with “Crazy Bitch Song,” ultimately returning to her pandemic-era sound and giving listeners a well-rounded album.

3. The Boutique – Zinadelphia (EP)

Favourite track: “The Ugly Truth”

Don’t let the title small artist fool you, Zinadelphia’s sound is anything but small. The Philadelphia-based, neo-soul singer makes no mistakes when it comes to leaving her listeners in awe.

This seven-track EP is among her genuinely breathtaking discography, filled with whimsical vocals (“Dusty’s”) and a wide range (“The Ugly Truth” & “River”), along with such rich instrumentals that she makes every second of this release worthwhile.

There is an endless list of great music I’ve listened to, and as extensive as the list is, these records have specifically stuck out to me so far this year. I hope this convinces you to give them a quick listen!