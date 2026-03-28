My Favourite Albums I Listened to in March and Why You Should Listen to Them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music has the ability to guide us through plenty of emotions, and with a busy exam season and budding spring coming our way, here are some albums for you to check out before the school year ends.

R&B Pick: RY RY WORLD by Mariah, The Scientist

Top songs: “Walked In,” “2 You,” & “All for Me”

As someone who usually listens to slow-paced and melodic R&B music, this album was a little bit of a change for me.

I have a friend who had been recommending Mariah, The Scientist for as long as I can remember being friends—I’m sad to say that I only listened to her now and that I’ve been missing out.

In RY RY WORLD, Mariah mixes some awesome storytelling with beautiful riffs and tunes that make you close your eyes to listen deeply. RY RY WORLD consists of 10 songs with two features (Young Thug and Lil Baby), making this a fairly concise album.

My suggestion would be to toss this album on play when you’re in the mood for some gorgeous vocals and lyrics that sometimes make you pause and rewind to get a good listen.

Rap/Hip-Hop Pick: Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde by The Pharcyde

Top songs: “Otha Fish” & “Return of the B-Boy”

Dare I say, one of the best debut albums to exist in music today. This album has stood the test of time and is still an absolute joy to listen to.

The songs will make you laugh and revel at the wittiness of the lyrics. It’s also a stark contrast to other rap albums being released at the time—no diss to other artists.

But the unseriousness of some of the lyrics gives audiences a sense of kinship with the rap group.

Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde encompasses the overall feel of 90s rap without taking itself too seriously. With lyrics that flow perfectly from verse to verse, there’s no argument that the album finds a perfect balance between humour and technical skill.

Pop Pick: to hell with it by PinkPantheress

Top song: “Last Valentines”

Let’s talk vibes: this album is an ode to music that dominated the 2000s with a new spin on it. Somehow, PinkPantheress manages to include emotional elements that weren’t commonly found in this style of music from the Y2K timeline.

The album is another short one, coming in at 10 songs. A big difference here is that the album is composed of really short songs that are super digestible for the listener.

Country Pick: Cold Beer & Country Music by Zach Top

Top songs: “Sounds Like the Radio” & “I Never Lie”

It’s been a good while since I’ve heard country music that sounds like this. It’s catchy and fun to sing along to or dance to.

Zach Top is unapologetically country and brings back some classic sounds for your listening pleasure.

This album has 16 songs that vary in topic from love to country songs about country songs.

Metal Pick: Lateralus by TOOL

Top songs: “The Grudge,” “Lateralus,” & “Schism“

I don’t really think you can ever go wrong with TOOL. But, Lateralus showcases some of their best work.

I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of their drums. Be prepared to feel like you’re falling down a web of confusion—sounds scary, but you’ll like it, I swear.

I will say, if you’re doing a heavy arm day at the gym, this is a good album for you.

Hopefully you find the time to add one of these albums to your weekly shuffle. Whether you’re a fan of slow and soft songs or upbeat drum solos, I promise there will be something on this list for you.