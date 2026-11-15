This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you start planning your costume mid-summer or week-of, year after year the pressure of finding the perfect Halloween costume only grows. Between navigating group or couples costumes and finding the perfect niche yet recognizable reference, deciding what you are going to be can feel like unnecessary stress.

Let’s break down costume ideas for every occasion, so you, your group or duo can focus on the fun of dressing up, not the worry!

1. Scream Queens

Women have always been an integral part of horror tropes. From the final girl, to scream queens of the silver screen or the baddies of body horror, these past few years have been no exception in delivering iconic scream queens.

With the explosive popularity of Curry Barker’s film “Obsession” earlier this summer, it is no doubt that we will be seeing many takes on Inde Navarette’s Nikki this Halloween. Nikki, Mia Goth’s “Pearl” or Stephen King’s character “Carrie” all make for iconic horror costumes. J

ennifer and Needy from the 2009 cult classic “Jennifer’s Body” make for the ultimate best-frenemies spooky costume. For a big friendgroup of freaky film fans combine them all to create the quintessential Halloween horror crossover!

2. Pop Girlies

Pop music in the past few years, and particularly 2026, has been dominated by the powerful voices of women.

Swedish pop princess Zara Larsson has experienced a huge surge in popularity after years of grinding in the industry. Her fun, colourful look can easily make an excellent solo costume, or, pair up with a friend to recreate the duo from the massive hit “Stateside” with British singer, producer and genius, Pink Pantheress.

With all the vocals and visuals being served by pop girls this year this idea can easily be turned to a group costume. Adela, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Olivia Rodgrido, and KATSEYE to name a few all make recognisable, topical and beautiful costumes.

Audrey Hobert and Malcolm Todd would make a super easy, last minute costume for siblings and duos!

3. Off Campus

The hit series “Off Campus” captured our hearts this year for its fun, flirty tone and lovable characters, while delivering a romance with substance.

Allie Hayes, played by Mika Abdalla, gave us so many looks that are perfect to recreate this Halloween! There is the meta, ‘costume within a costume’ J-Lo and Maverick look, perfect for couples. Her ethereal ‘Drunk Shakespeare’ look is a gorgeous solo idea. Lastly, of course, Wellsy and Allie make the perfect bestie costume.

4. Nostalgia Bait

Nostalgic characters are always in rotation when it comes to Halloween costumes! Strawberry Shortcake and all of her friends are adorable, easy and super recognizable.

Any of the Monster High gang never misses when it comes to delivering a killer outfit, hair and makeup. Either of these groups of characters can be mixed and matched as duos or groups or pick your fave and go solo.

Whatever costume you choose, the best one you can wear is one that allows you to express yourself freely and will have you feeling comfortable and confident. It’s not about having the most niche ‘cool girl’ costume or being the most envy-inducing couple at the function. Sometimes we just need to let loose and play dress up, have fun with it!