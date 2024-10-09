This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter.

Fall is here, bringing cooler air and the smell of falling leaves. Flavours like pumpkin, apple, and cinnamon are being brought to menus all over Ottawa, and seasonal activities are starting. It can be overwhelming to explore in a big city, so I have compiled a guide of new fall-themed things to do around Ottawa!

Food

Starting us off is Ottawa’s beloved, Kettlemans Bagels. Since September 17th, their pumpkin spice bagels have been back. Topped with a candied apple cream cheese, I am unsure how you would better mix an Ottawa classic and fall into one item.

If pumpkin is not your thing, head over to Ten Toes Coffee House, where you can get their maple pecan Danish pastry. For those with a more restricted diet, go for the gluten-free and vegan apple Dutch square. These items are available year-round but are extra sweet in the fall.

Drink

Looking for a sip on instead? Morning Owl café has their gingerbread latte this year. Drink it iced or hot and enjoy it all fall and winter.

If you are avoiding caffeine, Equator Coffee Roasters is offering their salted caramel and cardamom chai latte this fall. There is something for everyone’s taste, as they are also offering a vanilla bean apple cider

Experience

Once both your stomach and tastebuds are satisfied, there is a plethora of fall activities around the city.

Cannamore Orchard is a classic, offering apple picking and pumpkin picking. For those embracing the scares that October has to offer, Cannamore’s Acres of Terror attraction is where you will want to head once you are here. Themed experiences including the haunted wagon ride, the house of terror, the spooky village, and the fog maze are all perfect to look forward to Halloween. Don’t forget to buy tickets for this one!

If you are looking for a less frightening option, take a hike – literally. Trails around Ottawa such as the Pink Lake Trail and Mud Lake Trail will take you on a walk through the changing foliage to witness the bright fall colours. Lookouts are also featured, allowing you to view the lakes and fall scenes from heights.

Finally, if you are seeking to shop local this season, visit the Signatures Handmade Market at the Aberdeen Pavilion in Lansdowne. Here, from October 17th to October 20th, you can purchase seasonal essentials such as candles, knits, home décor, pottery, and art.

Enjoy the season!