Laufey’s A Matter of Time Tour: Night one Toronto recap and review

I had the opportunity to attend Laufey’s Matter of Time Tour on her first night in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena. The audience was filled with beautiful gowns, funny costumes, and smiles all around.

Laufey’s opener, Suki Waterhouse, is what I imagine will be the closest I will get to seeing young Stevie Nicks.

She is energetic, with a lively stage presence, but she doesn’t let that interfere with her vocal quality. Her opening song “Gateway Drug” is the perfect example of how to set up an audience for a great show. You could feel the excitement buzzing around the room.

Photo by Aria Wilson

After Waterhouse’s opening act, which features nine songs, there is a short break between artists.

After the break, the audience waits in suspense while the opening notes of “Clockwork” correspond to a light movement around the stage, until Laufey finally emerges from behind the curtains.

Act I featured songs from her new album A Matter of Time and some of her other popular songs from albums such as Bewitched and Everything I Know About Love.

In case you didn’t get to attend the concert and are curious, her microphone is on and she sounds even better in person.

Throughout Act I, the mood of the music is primarily upbeat and fun to sing along to, until the last song “Too Little, Too Late,” which leaves fans gut-wrenched before Act II begins.

Throughout the entire show, Laufey’s artistic vision comes to life, bursting with colour and fun. There are ballerinas and a mobile clock on an extended stage. The centrepiece of Laufey’s shows is a curved staircase with a swing atop. The backgrounds change according to the song and act, but each magical scene sets the atmosphere for the crowd.

Photo by Aria Wilson

At several points in the show, Laufey stopped between songs to address the audience. In a heartfelt moment, she expressed her gratitude for the fan support she has amassed.

“The fact that you allow me to be my most creative self and allow me to be the most, you know, ‘va va voom’ version of myself. I’m just so honoured to be a part of this community. So, thank you,” she said.

Another aspect of Laufey concert’s that sets her apart from other artists is the level of fan interaction that takes place every night.

For each tour night, Laufey’s bunny mascot Mei Mei crowns one guest as best dressed. That lucky title was earned by Vanessa Leu on night one of the Toronto shows.

Leu is a Toronto-based artist, using her skills she adorned her wheelchair with bright lights and album-themed imagery.

Following the concert, Leu showcased the felt crown on social media. She explained that each crown is dedicated to the city in which the show was performed, so Leu’s crown features the CN Tower and other fun elements.

By Act IV, fans had forgotten about the time spent waiting in line for merchandise (the lines went around Scotiabank’s foyer, towards Union Station, and outside). I think we were all just wishing the concert didn’t have to end.

Unfortunately all great things must eventually meet their demise, but it wasn’t over just yet. As many fans may know, Laufey performs a surprise song towards the end of each concert.

For her first night in Toronto, the song was “A Night to Remember,” a collaboration between Laufey and alternative artist Beabadoobee.

The show ended in a choir of cheers and applause.

Overall, the A Matter of Time Tour concert is definitely one of the best live shows I have ever been to. My only qualm is the pricing of the merchandise. Did that stop me from spending 50 dollars on a stuffed bunny? No.

It’s all about the experience and I think experiencing Laufey is something you should get to do at least once—it’s so worth it!