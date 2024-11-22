Intuitive eating and balance lifestyle

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Day in My Eating Habits

Before, if I were to write about my daily eating habits, it would sound a bit like this:

Today, like every other day, I mindlessly snacked on 3,000 calories worth of popcorn. Then I drank three cans of Monster Juice along with noodles for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (I won’t count the chocolate bar at school—that was a treat!).

Balancing a full-time job while attending school full-time and trying to prioritize nutrition over fad diets has always been hard for me. To be honest, it’s still hard. However, as I remain persistent, I believe I will grow stronger and create a balanced lifestyle around my food journey. My goal is to eat healthy and incorporate proper nutrition, not only to energize myself for long days but also to improve my mental health.

My Early University Struggles

I’ve been in university for five long years—years that taught me so much about myself and my body. In my first year, I started working full-time, putting in 40 hours a week (not counting commute time) while juggling classes. I struggled to balance my class workload, personal life, and mental health.

At the time, I survived on my mom’s home-cooked meals, which always filled me up and brought me joy—though I didn’t appreciate them enough back then. No one prepared me for the shock of graduating high school, working a full-time job, and going to school during a pandemic. Looking back, I wish I’d been more mindful of what my mom cooked because her meals were nourishing and kept me grounded (the dishes… not so much).

Moving Out and Facing Reality

In my second year, I moved out and reduced my work hours. Leaving home was a turning point, especially when it came to food. Since I didn’t live on campus, I didn’t have access to cafeteria meals. Instead, I had to manage rent, bills, grocery shopping, meal prepping, cooking, and cleaning.

Uber Eats became my crutch. Ordering fast food became the highlight of my days as I navigated stressful work conditions, new financial responsibilities, and an overwhelming school workload. When money ran out, I relied on cheap snacks like noodles, popcorn, chips, and soda. My eating habits revolved around comfort rather than nutrition, and this pattern lasted until my fourth year.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

The Turning Point

By my fourth year, I realized I wanted to feel happier and healthier when eating. I began to see food in a nuanced lens rather than just as a source of comfort.

I didn’t completely cut out the foods I loved but started adding healthier options instead. For example, I paired noodles with fibre-rich vegetables and protein to keep me fuller. I also began educating myself about nutrition, starting with small steps like using the Canadian Food Guide.

Lessons from the Canadian Food Guide

Here’s what I learned about creating a balanced diet:

Vegetables and Fruits: Make these the largest portion of your meals, with a variety of colours for optimal nutrients.

Make these the largest portion of your meals, with a variety of colours for optimal nutrients. Whole Grains: Include foods like whole grain bread, brown rice, quinoa, and oats for fibre and energy.

Include foods like whole grain bread, brown rice, quinoa, and oats for fibre and energy. Protein: Choose plant-based proteins like beans and lentils, as well as lean meats, fish, eggs, and low-fat dairy.

Building New Habits

It wasn’t easy, and it still isn’t. Eating with intention and listening to my body is a work in progress. I started meal prepping to save time, money, and energy. Now, I snack on healthier options like TikTok’s famous frozen sour grapes, apples with peanut butter, and carrots with celery.

I’ve also learned to listen to my body’s cues. For me, that meant prioritizing sleep. Lack of sleep messed with my hunger signals, making me snack on high-sugar foods that spiked my blood sugar and drained my energy. Drinking more water also helped; sometimes, I was just thirsty but mistook it for hunger.

Intuitive Eating: A Lifelong Journey

Intuitive eating has taught me to enjoy food without guilt. I focus on eating slowly, without distractions, and appreciating the variety of foods I have. One day, my body craved something rich in vitamins and fibre, so I made a quinoa salad—something I never thought I’d enjoy (in a billion years).

While I still treat myself to Uber Eats, I aim for balanced meals that are both satisfying and energizing. Meal prepping has also saved me a lot of money (though… I still don’t love the dishes).

I’ve realized that eating isn’t about perfection; it’s about balance. There’s no “good” or “bad” food—just choices that help us feel our best. Some days, I want zucchini spaghetti and other days, I want regular spaghetti. Both are okay. Both have a place in my journey because balance is about giving yourself the flexibility to enjoy life’s variety without guilt or shame. This approach reminds me that eating is a journey, not a destination. It’s an ongoing process of learning, experimenting, and adjusting based on what my body needs and what makes me happy. Balance isn’t about rigid rules; it’s about finding peace in the choices we make and trusting ourselves to make the ones that align with our needs at that moment.

Now, eating this way is an act of self-care. It’s about nurturing my body, respecting its signals, and providing what it needs without judgment. Self-care isn’t always about grand gestures; sometimes, it’s as simple as sitting down for a meal without distractions, hydrating properly, or enjoying a treat with NO SHAME.

A Snapshot of My Food Diary Now

Now if I were to do a food diary it would be more something like this.

Today, I woke up and had a fried egg with avocado on toasted brown bread, paired with a chai latte. For lunch, I ate my meal-prepped brown rice with steamed broccoli, avocado and salmon. My snacks included chocolate, carrots, almond nuts and blueberries. For dinner I was busy, so I Uber-ordered a small pizza, but paired it with my homemade salad.

Now, that’s what I call self-growth.