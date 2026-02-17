How to Level Up Your Reading Week in Ottawa

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Contrary to some popular beliefs, Ottawa is not boring! So, if you are a university student staying in town for winter break, there are numerous activities to choose from. This adventurous list encourages you to explore the city with the eyes of a tourist and take advantage of what your capital city has to offer during your week off.

1. Skate on the World’s Largest Skating Rink

The Rideau Canal Skateway is a free outdoor skating rink that spans across 7.8 km of Ottawa. There are multiple equipment rental booths, rest areas, washrooms, and fire pits for a seamless journey along the way.

Likewise, you will find various food vendors to grab a classic BeaverTail pastry or a hot chocolate as a reward. Even better, there are direct access points right beside Carleton University at the “Library” and “Bronson” entrances.

I definitely recommend you check off this iconic Ottawa bucket list item during your time off.

2. Cafe Study Crawl on Bank Street

If you actually intend to put the “read” in reading week, try making it more enjoyable with a cafe study crawl along Bank Street. A study crawl boosts productivity and motivation by switching up your environment and preventing burnout from stagnantly long study sessions.

If you take the Route 7 bus from campus to Bank Street, you will find a myriad of suitable study spots. From Oat Couture to Black Squirrel Books & Espresso Bar, these coffee shops offer amazing coffee and even better study environments. Further up the road, you will also find Drip House and Ten Toes Coffee House (arguably the best coffee in Ottawa).

3. Take a day trip to gatineau

If you are feeling more adventurous, there are plenty of day trips near Ottawa. My personal favourite is a winter hike in Gatineau Park on a sunny day. The Lauriault trail is an excellent 4.5 km loop with scenic views and historic sites along former Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King’s estate!

After your hike, treat yourself to a coffee or a bite to eat at one of the beautiful coffee shops in Chelsea, such as Les Saisons or Biscotti & Cie. Gatineau Park also offers skiing and snowshoeing trails to explore, and the NCC provides a free bus service to the park on Saturdays with reservations.

With these activities in mind, I hope you have an adventurous and productive week off! Most importantly, I hope you take some well-deserved rest before the second half of the semester begins.