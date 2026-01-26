How to budget travel to your dream destination as a broke university student 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A common misconception is that travelling for a week or two in Europe will run you $8,000. What if I told you, you could visit several countries around the world for $2,500-$3,000 total, including flights, accommodation, food, and transportation?

Of course, that’s still a lot of money that not everyone has, but if you have the itch and manage to scramble up the funds, this is the article for you.

I went on my first big trip, fresh out of high school, to Greece with $3,000 and no idea what I was doing. After that, I caught the travel bug big time. I will warn you before giving up my biggest tips. If you want to travel on a budget, it will not be glamorous.

You will sleep on pull-out couches, carry your suitcase up countless flights of stairs, and eat sandwiches and granola bars for every meal. To me, at least, it’s all worth it for crystal-clear beaches, iconic landmarks, and adventure—the messy moments are some of the most memorable.

This list doesn’t account for all countries; of course, some are significantly more expensive than others. This list applies to 12-14-day trips, with 3-4 different cities (across countries, if you want).

1. Book EVERYTHING early and don’t be picky

It can’t be said enough: do not wait to book. The later you book, the more expensive flights, Airbnbs and hostels get. Flights will be cheapest on Tuesdays, so book then and be willing to change your dates, if possible. You might also have to sacrifice your sleep and spend HOURS in airports. Under $1,000 for a flight is ideal.

For accommodation, Airbnbs are the way to go if you’re travelling with a friend or friends, as long as you book early. Don’t be afraid to book something that looks slightly questionable as long as the reviews are good.

You can’t expect an elevator, a perfect neighbourhood, and working AC for $70 per night. And be warned: finding and unlocking your Airbnb may feel a bit like an escape room.

If you’re going solo, a hostel is so much fun. They’re a great way to meet people safely, and you can choose a women’s only dorm for extra peace of mind.

Hostels are super cheap and easy to book at the last minute when plans change. In my opinion, they’re actually way better than being by yourself in a strange place, and it’s the best opportunity to meet some really cool people.

2. Don’t look forward to 5-star dining

Travelling on a budget calls for budget food options, whether that’s fast food or grocery store trips. I’ve had my fair share of cheese-and-mayo sandwiches and browning bananas.

Of course, there will be opportunities to experience the cuisine wherever you’re going, but try to limit nice dinners and fancy iced coffees.

Look for deals and happy hours, and eat out only once a day or every other day. If you plan on having some drinks, I would recommend either going for super cheap happy hours or to buy from a grocery store.

For most meals, I would suggest going grocery shopping at the beginning of your trip; it’ll seriously save you a lot, and you can still try some local snacks.

My personal favourites are yogurt, fruit, crackers, ramen, and sandwich supplies. Things that are good for on-the-go snacks and quick, cheap meals.

3. Limit tours and expensive activities

Whenever you can skip a paid tour, do it. While tours can be super fun and educational, they are also expensive. Explore on your own and read the signage; it can be a great way to see things others might miss.

The part that tempts me the most is the activities. I want to do everything, and sometimes, when things are just too expensive, it’s okay to give them up.

However, you can still splurge on some really memorable experiences if it’s a bucket-list item or something that simply cannot be missed; it’s just important to pick and choose carefully.

For example, I’m planning an upcoming trip to Iceland, and while I really want to go horseback riding, I’m going to opt for whale watching instead, not both.

4. Don’t splurge on transportation

Public transportation and your legs are your new mode of transportation; you may as well delete Uber and don’t even LOOK at a taxi. Bring good shoes and get ready to walk.

This way, you save on transportation and get to see things and places you might otherwise have missed. Public transportation is a travel destination in its own right, like Lisbon’s streetcars or London’s “The Tube.”

As for city-to-city travel, Flix bus and trains, here you come. Again, it’s super important to book these early for the best deals.

While they aren’t super glamorous, I personally have a lot of fun on buses and trains. They’re a good way to see a country outside the city and give you some downtime to read a book or catch up on a show.

5. Pack smart and light

For most trips, we want to look our best and show out in terms of fashion. However, there are ways to do this without paying for a checked bag. And make sure your carry-on is within the airline’s size limits; they will try to measure it and charge you to check it.

For packing, stick to basics and make multiple outfits by mixing and matching different pieces; only bring what you need. Packing cubes are great, and rolling your clothes is the best way to make them all fit.

Overall, travelling at this age has taught me so much about myself and the world. While it hasn’t always been pretty, and many mistakes were made, I wouldn’t change it for the world. Budget travel results in lifelong memories, friendships, and experiences without totally breaking the bank. You might come home with an empty bank account and a wrinkled backpack, but you’ll also come back knowing the world is bigger than your campus and that you’re capable of navigating it on your own.