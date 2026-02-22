How I beat the Sunday Scaries

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who doesn’t love a good Sunday reset? Not only is it a great day to reset your space and help you feel more prepared for the week, but it is also a great time to check in with yourself and practice self-care. Starting the week feeling just as calm and clean as your space is truly the best feeling ever.

As the sun sets on Saturday night, the anxiety of starting the new week creeps in, and the thought of tackling everything in one day can feel overwhelming. As a regular Sunday scaries endurer, here are some tips I use to overcome them, and start the next week as prepared as I can be!

1. Start your day on your own terms

After a long week of waking up early for class or pulling all-nighters, sleeping in is such an underrated reward. So turn off your alarm (or at least set it back a few hours) and start your day on your own terms.

Before starting my to-do list for the day, I like to put on some music and make myself a drink! It can be anything from iced coffee to iced water, but starting the day with your favourite drink can likely help boost your mood and mindset.

2. Reset your space

Cleaning your room can sometimes feel like a daunting task, which may lead to causing more stress. I, however, love advocating for a good room reset to reduce the stress you may feel in your own space.

I spend the majority of my morning cleaning my bedroom and bathroom. This is a good time to start laundry, change your bedding, and reorganize your desk or shelf space so that everything is put back just the way you’d like!

3. Reset your body and mind

The next step of my routine is, without a doubt, the most important step in beating the Sunday scaries: relaxing. Finding time to reflect on your week can help clear your headspace and ultimately reduce any anxieties. I like to take 30 minutes at the end of the week to either meditate or journal, to help me process the past week, or even how I feel in the moment.

This is also a great time to stretch and release any stress physically. Throwing in a little yoga, or just stretching out tense muscles, can really make a difference in achieving true peace during your reset.

Once all the nitty-gritty of resetting your space is over, it’s time to fully relax. This is a great time to do something that genuinely makes you happy. It could be anything from watching a show, reading a book, gaming, or colouring. Make the rest of your day truly yours, free of doubt!

4. Get ready for the week

At the end of the day, I like to open my calendar and update whatever is going on for the next five days, so that the week doesn’t hit harder than it does. Take the time to finalize some plans, allot time to study, or just plan some time for yourself!

All in all, getting ready for the week can sometimes be scary, but it doesn’t have to be. Take some time to find the best ways for you to beat the Sunday scaries.