Here is Why You Should Study Abroad in University

If you are reading this, take it as your sign to study abroad. I have recently returned from six unforgettable months of studying abroad in Spain, and I believe it is something that everyone in university deserves to experience. It may appear daunting at first, but I promise it can be a seamless journey that will lead to lasting memories.

I decided to study abroad in Spain for the incredible opportunity to immerse myself in a new culture and practice a different language authentically. It had been a goal of mine since high school, and I felt that Carleton University’s exchange program offered the perfect chance to accomplish this objective.

I was also drawn to the experience because it allowed me to travel and explore different countries, while working toward my degree at the same time. During my time abroad, I visited over 20 cities throughout numerous countries across Europe, which led to significant memories, valuable cultural insights, and lasting friendships.

So, what does the process of completing an exchange program look like? While it may seem idealistic of me to affirm that everyone should experience an exchange, applications are open to any student with a second year standing and a CGPA of 7.0 or higher, regardless of your degree.

Your tuition fees remain the same and although you have to cover your own accommodation and expenses abroad, there are various bursaries and discount opportunities available for exchange students. Likewise, Carleton partners with over 100 universities for the exchange program in diverse languages and parts of the globe. Whether you want to learn a new language or experience a different culture, the options are plentiful. You can see the full list of exchange partners HERE.

Ultimately, I gained a lot from my time abroad, including a profound knowledge of Spanish culture through my professors, classmates, and neighbours as well as travelling across Spain and attending the Fallas festival in Valencia and traditional flamenco performances in Seville.

I also got to know myself better through my independence and navigating a new city alone. My favourite memories from my semester include Orientation Day, when all the exchange students from around the world met each other and explored the campus and city together, and when my best friend from Canada came to visit me and experienced a glimpse of my life abroad.

When asked by the exchange team what advice I would give to someone considering an exchange, I responded, “I would tell them to just do it. If you are considering studying abroad, I promise you will not regret it. Make sure to research the university and the city that suits you best based on language, climate, and interests, but no matter where you choose, it will be an incredible experience if you let it.”

Therefore, if you are interested in experiencing such an amazing opportunity, I encourage you to attend an Exchange Information Session (see dates HERE) and consider applying, with applications open from October 8 to December 10, 2025.