HerCast Season 1 Comes to an End: My Takeaways as Director

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the school year wraps up, final assignments are fast approaching, students gather in the library to study for exams, and the wonderful podcast HerCast comes to a halt with the semester.

I was voted as Podcast Director in the summer before classes had even released course outlines, and alongside my amazing executives, Grace Bestard and Nessa Wallace, we built this project from a mere concept.

Her Campus Carleton had never had a podcast, and so after brainstorming possible names, figuring out how and where to record, edit, and post, what to even talk about, and cutting about an hour of non-senseless yapping, the first episode dropped on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This was a pivotal moment, as our idea had finally came to fruition, and we made it REAL!

We published seven episodes since the start of the our third year, which averaged about one episode a month. But I’ll be real with you, we recorded probably 12 total. We had wonderful guests, including Carleton’s Gabe Yorke, Ottawa influencer Reese Lambe, and our HCC secretary Tolani Akinyanbola. We covered a wide range of topics spanning pop culture, realities of student life, travelling, and mental health.

But the best thing that could have possibly come from this was the friendship I built with these lovely girls. We genuinely got to know each other in so many ways, spent many hours together in a very small room, and collectively added a super, mega, incredibly awesome aspect to not only HCC, but Carleton University.

Our final episode wraps up the winter slump, being released on the first day of spring, and recognizing the start of something new. We covered a lot about television pop culture, and acknowledged World Poetry Day by reading a poem about staying empowered as women.

Listen to the final episode of HerCast season 1, on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Grace Bestard says she is very happy she put herself first.

“I was really scared to put my personality out there for others to perceive in their own ways.” She ended up realizing she should always pursue things she want to do, regardless of what others may think.

Nessa Wallace says “being a part of this team has been very rewarding,” and she’s glad she’s done something she never saw herself doing.

We are so grateful for this opportunity, and cannot wait to come back for another year of podcasting before we pass the torch to the next batch of girlies when we graduate.

Thank you to our listeners and HCC team for the constant support on this journey, and we hope you stayed tuned for season two of HerCast!