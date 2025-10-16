Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Carleton | Culture > News

HerCast: Introducing Her Campus Carleton’s new podcast

Lynn Robchinsky Student Contributor, Carleton University
Gabriella Rodrigues Student Contributor, Carleton University
On Oct. 11, 2025, Her Campus Carleton (HCC) launched the first episode of its new podcast entitled HerCast across Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms. 

Female-empowered, candid, energetic and relatable—HerCast is like getting together with your girls for a sleepover or a night out—reminiscing and raving about feelings, life, school and whatever is trending. 

Click on the play button to listen to the first episode of HerCast on Spotify

The inaugural episode featured podcast director Ella Corbin and podcast executives Grace Bestard and Nessa Wallace, where they discussed the start of the school year, latest moments in pop culture, and Halloween fun.

“It was super fun to toy with ideas and be able to talk about things we all enjoy,” Wallace said. “I personally can’t wait to do it all over again.” 

The episode explored the best study spots in Carleton University—with the fifth floor of the library coming out on top—and dove into pop culture’s current topics like Taylor Swift getting engaged and Cardi B’s new baby.

“I’m really proud of the finished product and the hard work the girls and I put in,” Bestard said. “We really clicked and genuinely have fun recording together, which I think really comes through in the podcast.” 

With Corbin and Bestard’s background in audio as third-year journalism students, and Wallace’s knowledge of storytelling and messaging as a third-year communication & media studies student, the podcasting team says they are eager to bring their combined expertise into HerCast and navigate this learning experience together.

The idea to create a podcast started with current HCC President Gabriella Rodrigues.

“It isn’t common that a Her Campus chapter creates a podcast, and no other club at our University has a podcast,” she said. “I was really excited to create a podcast team and be a part of this historic event.”

The inspiration emerged after Rodrigues spoke with a Her Campus member who loved attending events but found it difficult to commit time to reading and writing articles. She said she often listened to podcasts or the radio, more than she read articles. 

That comment spurred the podcast into motion, and this year, for the first time in HCC history—three podcasting roles were created—including one podcast director and two podcast executives.

With practice and determination, they came up with the podcast’s name, brainstormed topic ideas for the first episode, recorded and edited audio and uploaded the episode across streaming platforms. 

“Learning how to edit long-form content has also been something I’ve really enjoyed because it’s challenged us to step out of our comfort zones,” said Bestard. 

Corbin says they plan to post biweekly once they become accustomed to recording, editing and posting. 

Listeners can anticipate a wide range of diverse topics with structured segments and special guest features from executive HCC members and even Ottawa-based influencers, according to Corbin. 

“We already have a pretty awesome guest prospect who a lot of Carleton students would love to hear on our podcast,” she said. 

This chapter marks the first of many for HerCast. Stay tuned by following HCC’s social media platforms for updates, and if you haven’t done so yet, listen to the first episode on Spotify or Apple Music.

