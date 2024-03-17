The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I turned 20 on January 28th, and 15-year-old me would be over the moon to hear that we were finally in our 20s… But when I tell you that 19-year-old me was dreading the day. I knew eventually my teens would come to a close and I would be considered an “adult,” but did I think it would have arrived as fast as it did, absolutely not.

I can’t say I’ve ever been afraid of growing up, I’ve actually always found the idea exciting. I’m not saying it wasn’t an exciting experience, and I’m not saying that 20 feels so far from my youth. If I’m living according to all the songs, movies and books I’ve consumed in the past I’m technically in the “primetime” of youth. So why was I so scared of the day I removed the “teen” out of my age?

I think the older you get the more real it gets in simple terms. Everything just became a little bit too real for me – I’m sorry I’m not 17 years old anymore? I finally felt comfortable in my teens and then 20 hits (cue 20 something by SZA,) which entails a whole new criteria and group of experiences. It almost felt like I had to adapt to a new version of myself which is partially true but 20 doesn’t mean I’m completely separate from my 19-year-old self or 17-year-old self. I believe we hold the best and sometimes the most challenging parts of ourselves from each year as we grow, and I think that’s beautiful.

I don’t think you should hide from change. It would be a loss to miss out on all the good, all the new memories, and all the people that matter. And as cliche as it sounds, as the clock hit midnight (even though I was technically born at 8:30 a.m.) I said to myself you’re going to embrace this 20 thing.

Am I an adult… I’m not so sure. I can’t even begin to tell you or myself how much growing and learning I have in front of me and I don’t think I ever want that to stop. You shouldn’t either, don’t close yourself off because you feel comfortable in a certain “era” or period of your life. Change is inevitable and I think we as humans have such a difficult time accepting that – we reminisce on people from our past, places, songs, and smells. It’s good to enjoy pleasant memories but don’t actively live in them, keep making them.

So in honour of turning 20, I’m gonna share three pieces of advice I’ve learned in the last two decades; advice about growing up and how to enjoy it versus avoiding it.