Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
CPL Sections EXTRAS?width=1280&height=854&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
CPL Sections EXTRAS?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Her Campus Media Design Team
Carleton | Culture

GET TO KNOW THE 26/27 EXEC TEAM: PODCAST EXECUTIVE

Nessa Wallace Student Contributor, Carleton University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My name is Nessa, and I’m one of the HerCast podcast executives for this school year. I’m so excited to be back as part of the Her Campus at Carleton team for my second year in a row.

Being a part of the Her Campus team has taught me so much, from writing articles to recording and editing the podcast. It has truly been such a rewarding journey, and I’m grateful that I get to continue to sharpen my skills through it all!

A bit about me: I’m a fourth-year student in the Communications and Media Studies program. I joined the podcast team because I love getting the opportunity to sit down with guests, or even just our team and be able to share fun stories or meaningful conversations that a lot of us can relate to. 

Podcast cover photo in design.
Photos by Max Reyes from Sketchify, ludmyla and sparklestroke from Canva

When I’m not studying, you can usually find me at a concert, going for a run, playing my guitar or listening to some of my favourite podcasts. I also have a very extensive and ever-growing plant collection that I take more time than I’d like to admit caring for.

fern plant
Photo by Jordan Sanchez from Unsplash

I’m really excited to continue working alongside this wonderful team and hosting future guests. HerCast may or may not have a few things planned for this upcoming year, and I can’t wait to share what this year has in store!

Nessa Wallace

Carleton '27

Nessa Wallace is a Podcast Executive, and fourth-year student in the Communications and Media Studies program.

Music, and Film are the core of Nessa's passion to create, and writing is the perfect way to express it!

Outside of class, you'll find Nessa out for a run, listening to music, or buying an extraordinary volume of vinyls.