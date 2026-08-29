GET TO KNOW THE 26/27 EXEC TEAM: PODCAST EXECUTIVE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My name is Nessa, and I’m one of the HerCast podcast executives for this school year. I’m so excited to be back as part of the Her Campus at Carleton team for my second year in a row.

Being a part of the Her Campus team has taught me so much, from writing articles to recording and editing the podcast. It has truly been such a rewarding journey, and I’m grateful that I get to continue to sharpen my skills through it all!

A bit about me: I’m a fourth-year student in the Communications and Media Studies program. I joined the podcast team because I love getting the opportunity to sit down with guests, or even just our team and be able to share fun stories or meaningful conversations that a lot of us can relate to.

When I’m not studying, you can usually find me at a concert, going for a run, playing my guitar or listening to some of my favourite podcasts. I also have a very extensive and ever-growing plant collection that I take more time than I’d like to admit caring for.

I’m really excited to continue working alongside this wonderful team and hosting future guests. HerCast may or may not have a few things planned for this upcoming year, and I can’t wait to share what this year has in store!