Five Ways to Care For Your Locs During Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The winter months are cold, rough, and dry, which in turn leave your locs in a similar state. To make matters worse, some people with low porosity hair are prone to breakage, constant dryness, and irritation. But fear not, with practices such as oiling, tying up, and tucking away, here are five ways to care for your locs during the colder months.

1. Oiling your scalp

Some people, whose hair doesn’t produce much oil, are more prone to itchiness and flakiness which is exacerbated in the colder months. Misting and oiling your scalp 4-5 times a week will allow your locs to remain supple and healthy.

Whether you use an oil-based leave-in conditioner or a self-made oil, consistently oiling your hair is a surefire way to maintain its health.

My personal oil mix includes Jojoba Oil for the base as it is lightweight, it also strengthens hair and is ideal for daily use. Tea-tree oil for scalp health, Grapeseed oil for it is rich in Vitamin E seals in hydration and Peppermint oil to combat dandruff and dryness.

2. Hydrate & SEal

With oiling comes locking in that moisture. Wearing a bonnet at home or when you’re asleep is a given, but now is also time to bundle up yours locs when you go outside to brave the elements. Tie it up, down, or sideways. A scarf is a must have to keep your scalp safe and retain moisture. Constant exposure to the cold air can cause brittleness which in turn leads to breakage. Oil your scalp and seal it in with a beautiful scarf to match your outfit for the day.

3. Hot Oil Treatments

Although excessive oil treatments can cause build-up, winter is the perfect time to invest in multiple hot-oil treatments. This treatment allows for your cuticles to fully open up which leads to maximum retention. Do this at home by yourself or with your local loctician.

This practice provides deep moisture, relives itchy or dry scalps, and promotes shine. Its also a nice way to spend time with yourself and slow down. Steps involved in this process include washing your hair, heating up oil, applying oils to scalp, covering with a shower cap, and shampooing.

THIS video provides a more in depth account with practical steps.

4. HYDRATE, HYDRATE, & HYDRATE

I CANNOT stress this enough. Our hair and skin love water. When you spritz your hair regularly with an oil mix or leave in-conditioner, your locs will thank you and retain their healthy bounce and shine. In line with that, it is also important to drink a lot of water and stay hydrated as a that nourishes your scalp as well.

5. Low manipulation styles and techniques

We are constantly applying and removing multiple layers of clothing to keep warm in the winter. Be careful as this can cause lint buildup from wool and cotton, found in the lining of hoodies as well as scarves and sweaters. Wear a huge headband to protect your hair as well as a scarf. For styles, stick to low-manipulation updos such as slick backs, buns, and high puffs. The less tension on your already vulnerable locs, the better.

Other loc-loving practices include scalp massages, avoiding stepping outside with wet hair, and protecting your scalp from snow. The colder months can be a time to slow down, rejuvenate and take care of yourself as well as your hair!