Autumn coffee
Photo by Alisa Anton from Unsplash
Style > Fashion

Five Rory Gilmore fashion looks to inspire your fall wardrobe!

Joy Keke
September has finally arrived and a new season has begun. It’s the time of year when leaves fall, pumpkin spice is in the air, and annual Gilmore Girls re-watches. 

If you’re anything like me, you probably wondered where to get some of Rory Glimore’s iconic outfits. Here are my top 5 Rory Gilmore fashion picks to help you start your fall wardrobe.

Lowell Covered Bridge, Oregon
Photo by Bonnie Moreland from Flickr
  1. Cable knit sweater 

The cable-knit sweater featured in the first episode of Gilmore Girls is truly memorable. It’s a classic fall piece that will keep you warm and cozy this autumn!

The model, the camera and the Raleigh All Steel!
Photo by National Library of Ireland from Flickr
  1. Turtlenecks

One thing Rory loves as much as a cute book is a cozy turtleneck. She especially likes to wear earthy tones like green, brown, and red, so I highly recommend those colours when searching for your latest turtleneck!

Turtleneck
Photo by Daniel Lobo from Flickr
  1. Corduroy jackets

Rory’s unmistakable fashion choice of corduroy jackets fits perfectly with the autumn season, becoming a recurring wardrobe staple throughout the series.

Person in Corduroy Jacket and Knit Cap
Photo by Unsplash from Flickr
  1. High Rise Jeans 

Rory seamlessly integrates a pair of timeless high-rise jeans into her wardrobe. Whether she’s reading at the Stars Hollow gazebo or exploring the Yale campus, her versatile denim choice reflects her practical yet chic approach to dressing and mirrors her intelligent and grounded personality.

JeansBlue

Photo by Rokk Unikate from Flickr
  1. Doc Marten’s 

Rory can be spotted donning a fashionable pair of Doc Martens as she strolls through the picturesque town of Stars Hollow. To elevate the overall look, consider accessorizing with a sleek pair of white socks for a more refined appearance.

Docs-Glänzend_Collage
Photo by Docs-Glänzend_Collage from Flickr

As the vibrant hues of the leaves fill the scenery and the cool autumn breeze envelopes you, it’s the perfect time to take inspiration from Rory Gilmore’s timeless fall fashion choices and embrace the essence of the season. These essential pieces will effortlessly channel Rory’s sophisticated yet casual allure. So, pour yourself a steaming cup of your favorite coffee, settle in for a cozy Gilmore Girls marathon, and immerse yourself in a fall season brimming with comfort, style, and a touch of the enchanting Stars Hollow magic.

