Five French Artists and TV Shows to make language learning more fun

If you are in a humanities program at a university like mine, chances are you are actively learning a second or even third language. Learning in a classroom gives you foundational knowledge, but it can feel stiff and restricting.

There are more interesting and practical ways to incorporate learning outside of the classroom and into your daily routine. Continue reading about French artists and shows to help you in your language learning journey.

1. Les 7 vies de lèa (The seven lives of lEA)

This French supernatural drama show follows the dauntless protagonist Lea, who has the ability time travel in her dreams and live as other people. She is transported back to the 1970s to solve a murder, where she gets to live as her parents, relatives, and even the deceased. Secrets are unearthed, lives are changed, perceptions shift, and nothing remains the same. It is a truly fascinating show.

Available on: Netflix

2. LUPIN

Can the Omar Sy girlies please stand up? Lupin got its French version, which premiered in 2021. The show is currently on its third season, and I am patiently waiting for the fourth. It follows an eponymous thief on the streets of France, trying to clear his father’s name decades later. It deals with intergenerational themes as well as heartbreak, love, and romance. It is stylish, action-packed, witty, and fast-paced. This is a show you do not want to miss!

Available on: Netflix

3. CÉline Dion

You might be familiar with her English discography, but French-Canadian Céline Dion has an extensive francophone body of work. She rose to prominence in the French music world with her 1987 album Incognito. My favourites are: D’abord C’est Quoi L’amour, Partout Je Te Vois, and Lolita (Trop jeune pour aimer).

It is a beautiful pop album with dream gaze genre elements and makes for a great listen, especially in the foggy months.

4. videoclub

French musical duo Videoclub are a match made in pop heaven, with hits such as Amour Plastique, En Nuit, Mai, and Roi. The band seamlessly blends elements of pop, alt-pop, and dream gaze, with songs dealing with themes of romance, longing, and love, which we can all relate to. Need I say more?

5. MariAnne

If you are a horror fanatic like me, you will enjoy the poignant French show Marianne. It follows the final girl as she tries to shake off a demon attached to her family. The protagonist Emma goes back to her hometown to reunite with old friends and find out the origins of the demon, amongst other things. It is deeply macabre, unsettling, atmospheric, twisted, and at times beautiful. This is a criminally underrated show and is a must-see for horror fans.

And can we talk about that ending?! Thank you for the cliffhanger and subsequent cancellation, Netflix.

Available on: Netflix

I hope these encourage you to better incorporate French into your life. These various artists are sure to make language learning more interesting and immersive, making for a less frustrating experience!