FIVE CREATIVE WAYS TO KEEP YOUR LONG DISTANCE FRIENDS FROM BECOMING STRANGERS

Nobody tells you growing up that moving away from the people who know you the best is one of the toughest parts of adulthood. We usually brace ourselves for the separation from our families, but in all honesty, leaving my closest friends behind was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. One minute you’re laughing and spending every single day together, and the next, you’re scheduling FaceTime calls around work shifts, midterms, and, in some cases, different time zones.

It’s so easy to spiral and imagine your friends making new friends, living new experiences, and slowly drifting away from you. That fear is real and very valid, but it doesn’t have to mean the end of your friendship. With a little creativity and effort on both sides, long-distance friendships can grow even stronger. Here are five creative ways to stay connected, no matter how far apart you are.

1. Virtual Scrapbooks

Apps like Canva or even a shared Pinterest board make it easy to create a “living scrapbook” with your friends. Drop in pictures, videos, quotes, or little updates about your week. Not only does it fight that dreaded “we’re drifting” feeling, but over time, it becomes a collection of memories that prove your friendship is very much alive and thriving.

2. Daily Updates with the Locket App

Locket is an app that lets you send photos straight to your friend’s home screen, almost like leaving them little digital love notes throughout the day. Whether it’s a Snapchat of your morning coffee, a library study session, or your OOTD, it keeps them looped into your everyday moments. It’s low-effort, super casual, and feels like a constant reminder that you’re thinking of each other.

3. Weekly Whirlwinds

Think of this as a mini recap for your friends. Record a quick one or two-minute video summing up your week, the highs, the lows, and even the random little details. It fills in the gaps when you can’t hop on a call and makes it feel like you’re still part of each other’s daily lives.

4. Monthly Virtual Theme Nights

Pick one night a month and make it a routine. Whether it’s “Self-Care Sunday” with face masks and tea, or a “Disney Throwback” marathon using Teleparty, the point is to commit to showing up for each other. Having a theme makes it fun, and knowing you both have something to look forward to keeps the bond strong.

5. Surprise Care Packages

Sometimes, nothing says “I love you” like delivering their favourite snacks, skincare, or even a coffee on a random Tuesday morning. Big or small, these gestures remind your friend that you’re still showing up for them, even from miles away.

Long-distance friendships can feel scary at first, but distance doesn’t mean disconnect. With technology (and a little effort), you can keep your friends close no matter where life takes you. And honestly, knowing that your friendship can survive different cities, time zones, and schedules makes it all worth it.