Finding Your Comfort for Back to School

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter.

It’s easy to get lost in the storm and forget about what you need and what you desire when school begins. School can become a stressful environment to be in, balancing social priorities, homework, and hobbies and interests. Sometimes, like many others, I wish that time could slow down. In these moments, I refer back to what I love most: tea.

You might be confused about why I mention tea… let me explain.

I love all different kinds; chai, Darjeeling, peppermint tea; the list can go on forever. I like trying new drinks at my local coffee shop or discovering something new that makes me light up inside. It’s my sort of comfort in life, it’s what brings me back to who I am and what I love. It’s something I know I can always go back to when I’ve had a hard day, when I need to reset, or when the noise gets too loud. It’s a way of saying, “Today is going to be okay.” I have my cup of tea, and that will guide me to what I need.

Most people I know have a “cup of tea” in their life. Whether it is socializing with friends, discovering new coffee shops, taking a walk in the park, or listening to a podcast; most of the time, there is something that we crave that boosts our spirits and that allows us to feel comfort and warmth.

It is easy to lose yourself in the chaos of trying to balance everything. If you are feeling lost, you are not alone. Let me introduce you to a couple of ways to begin finding your comfort, or your own tea.

Explore the city

There is always something new that you haven’t explored yet. Maybe you find comfort in art; there are a lot of different exhibits in Ottawa that would spark some interest. For example, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum or the Canadian Museum of Nature. Follow your passion and explore what you love to do. From coffee shops to bookstores, and concerts and long walks, exploring the city is endless. It also allows you to take your mind off of school and invest it in your personal health and well-being.

find a new Council/club to join

Here at Carleton University, there are a lot of different clubs to join throughout the year, such as Her Campus Carleton and Girl Gain. Sports-based clubs, such as the Carleton Archery Club or the Carleton Badminton Club are a great way to get involved but also stay active. I have been able to meet amazing individuals while trying to find my footing and seeing what sparks my interest. Joining Her Campus Carleton is something that makes me smile, as I’m able to write and enjoy what I write about at the same time, with a cup of tea in hand or not. In addition, Her Campus has allowed me to pursue writing topics that I would otherwise not be allowed to explore in a school setting.

Expand your music taste

Music is a universal language that many people connect to and it is something that can provide some comfort for you during the day, throughout your semester, and throughout exam season. Try to explore some new artists on Spotify, YouTube, and more, and discover something you may not considered before. Being open to new sounds is the first step in discovering new music, and maybe that means looking for music in another language or another genre that you usually don’t listen to. Apple Music and Spotify offer personalized music mixes, or mixes for a certain occasion or mood. This is a great place to start. Watching music videos on Apple Music or Youtube is another fun way to discover new music!

Create a Self-care routine

Sometimes all it takes to find your cup of tea is incorporating different self-care activities in your day-to-day. For example, adding a self-care Wednesday to your schedule or taking yourself out on a solo date. It could also mean watching your favourite show, buying your favourite snack, or surrounding yourself with people who bring you up. Self-care is essential to not only the body but the mind. It allows you to reset, but also disconnect from all the different things you may have to do the next day. Prioritizing yourself is an important habit that should be incorporated into your daily life.

Upgrade your study space

Last but certainly not least, another way to find your tea would be investing in a comfortable environment to complete your work in. Whether it’s adding a couple of plants on your desk, buying some fun new pens, or changing up the scenery by exploring coffee shops to work in, it’s easier to have a space that is custom or familiar to you. Speaking from personal experience, I oftentimes change my working environment so I can be surrounded by others, which helps me feel at peace and less alone in the process. The Carleton MacOdrum Library is a great space for me to feel productive, but social when necessary. The silent floor on the third floor and the liveliness of the fourth floor offer a contrast that attracts many students to the library, including me.

Don’t force yourself to like coffee

Something that I have done previously and continuously is force myself to continue something that I did not like in the first place. For example, I am not truly a coffee drinker, but if someone wanted to buy me a coffee, I tend to say yes because I don’t want to say or do the wrong thing. So I adapt and I try to get through the entire cup of coffee, but that is not truly who I am and I wouldn’t ask anyone to do the same.

For this school year, I want to continue being authentically myself and focus on what brings me joy: tea! I encourage you to find your own joy and comfort through this article, whether that is through tea or not.