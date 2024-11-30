Finding Home Away from Home: How Music Helped Me Adjust to Life Abroad

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I packed my bags for Canada two years ago, I thought I was ready for anything. Okay, maybe not the weather; I was not prepared for Ottawa winters. But overall, I was excited to explore a new environment. The loneliness hit harder than I expected. But in those moments of longing for familiarity, music became my saving grace.

A Playlist for Every Emotion

I have always loved making playlists for random moods or moments in life. It’s an art form that allows me to tell a story in many different ways. Adjusting to life in Canada wasn’t always easy. There were days when the homesickness would creep in, and I’d find myself scrolling through photos of family and friends for hours. But then, I’d put on my “Oldies” playlist – songs like “Come Live With Me Angel” by Marvin Gaye and “Remember the Time” by Michael Jackson – and suddenly, I felt like I was back home in Botswana driving around the city with my best friend.

Music didn’t just remind me of home, it grounded me in the present. Walking through snow-covered streets, I’d listen to playful and soulful South African house tracks that felt like a warm hug. Some of my favourites are “J’Adore” by Four7 and Tiffany, as well as “The Cure & The Cause” by Fish Go Deep and Tracey K.

It’s A Universal Language

Moving away from home is an adventure, but it’s also a challenge. Music has been my way of finding balance – a reminder of where I come from and an anchor in unfamiliar surroundings. It’s taught me that even when I’m miles away from home, I can carry a piece of it with me in every beat and lyric.

One of the most surprising discoveries was how much music could help me bond with others. Sharing songs or introducing friends to music from Botswana created connections that transcended language and cultural barriers.

My Go-To Comfort Playlist

Whenever I need to feel closer to home or just need a pick-me-up, I turn to this playlist. Here are a few songs from it that I love, and maybe you will, too!