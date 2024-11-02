Feeding paws and filling hearts with the Ottawa Paw Pantry

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With open volunteer positions and multiple upcoming events, the Ottawa Paw Pantry is becoming a staple in the local animal-loving community. Interested in helping the Pantry ensure that owners can feed their pets, or in attending a fun event that supports this cause? Keep reading to find out more!

If you love dogs, cats, or both, seeing a happy, healthy pet is always one of the best feelings. Whether they’re your own pets or someone else’s, it’s heartwarming to know that they’re well cared for. With the Ottawa Paw Pantry, you can be assured that those furry friends have the nutrition they need to stay healthy and happy.

Located in the Ottawa area, the aptly named Ottawa Paw Pantry is a pet food bank that supplies to owners who need a little help making sure their animals stay fed. They guarantee dog and cat food, and sometimes receive donations for food for other animals, such as guinea pigs.

They are non-profit and completely volunteer run, with about 20 members total. Their team of dedicated delivery drivers pick up food from their storage location and deliver it to families in need.

Since the pantry’s establishment in 2016, they’ve been steadily expanding. In recent years, they’ve developed five community pantries: one in Vanier, two in Centretown, one in Parkdale, and one in Nepean. They deliver food from their main location to these five, who then help families independently.

If you’re thinking that this sounds like a lot of work, you’d be right–but it’s 100 per cent worth it.

Laura Lee, founder of the Ottawa Paw Pantry, says that, “I remember making my first delivery and just being like, oh my God, someone wants the service–and I actually got to meet the dog, and that was the moment where I was like, okay, this is why I’m doing this.”

Laura and her hardworking team continue to consistently serve the Ottawa community and keep creating these heartwarming memories.

In fact, they have an upcoming event planned that I think all animal lovers will appreciate. On Saturday, Oct. 26, they have a fall/Halloween themed pet photoshoot happening from 10:30am until 2:00pm at March Road Pet Food. I’m pawsitive that this would be a super memorable day for anyone that’s interested!

The Ottawa Paw Pantry helps remind us of the impact we can make on the lives of others–both human and animal. Every effort counts to ensuring that all the pets of Ottawa stay happy and healthy, and that their owners can feel relieved.

So, if you would like to help out some families and their furry friends this season, or learn more about the Ottawa Paw Pantry’s upcoming events, you can visit their website, their open volunteer positions, or their Instagram and Facebook @Ottawa Paw Pantry.