Fall in Ottawa: Your New Go-To List For Small Local Businesses to Support this Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is one of the best times of the year to support small, local businesses in the city: the autumnal weather and festivities oftentimes call for a wardrobe refresh, new books to cozy up with and diversifying our hobbies.

Shopping for your fall essentials can be overwhelming: navigating busy stores, shopping online, and the list goes on. So, why not try local? Considering small Ottawa businesses for your needs this fall has lots of advantages such as supporting the community surrounding you, having a more personal and catered shopping experience, and finding new favourite shops that are at your disposal year-round. You might even meet a friend or two in the process!

Keep reading to discover your new favourite local businesses.

1. The Jungle

Looking to freshen up your fall outfits’ aesthetics? Located in the Glebe, The Jungle is a local thrift store that offers its shoppers a variety of curated clothing options, ranging from streetwear to vintage items. Head over there to give a cute crewneck a new home, accessories to accentuate your fall-coded outfits, and even find some handmade pieces!

Location: 858 Bank Street Suite 100

2. Darling Vintage

A curated vintage boutique, Darling Vintage is located in the heart of Ottawa’s ByWard Market. There to assist you in finding your perfect fall pieces, Darling Vintage currently has jackets, denim, sweaters and more! Head over to their boutique to fall (no pun intended) in love with all they have to offer.

Location: 161 York Street

3. Octopus Books

Your new obsessions for reading and writing. Being an Ottawan staple since the late ‘60s, this bookstore not only offers books to the public, but also hosts a variety of events throughout the year. With a mission rooted in the promotion of community education, awareness of social issues, and accessibility, Octopus Books is a great Ottawa-based business to support. Get to meet authors, be in the know about book launches and maybe even leave with a few books in hand!

Location: 116 Third Avenue

4. Black Squirrel Books & Espresso Bar

A place with all the “fall study sesh” essentials, Black Squirrel is an Ottawa-based bookstore cafe offering new and used books, as well as beverages and treats. You can even trade-in some books to receive store credit! A perfect place to study or simply just wind down, Black Squirrel has it all.

Location: 1073 Bank Street

5. C’est Bon Ottawa

Looking to take on new hobbies or impress friends and family with baked goods and delicious meals this fall? C’est Bon Ottawa might have just what you’re looking for. A great resource for you to learn the secrets of culinary art, C’est Bon Ottawa also offers food tours across the city. Get well-acquainted with hidden gems and artisans of the region all while sharpening your own cooking skillset.

Location: 200 Dalhousie street

6. Stuck in the Mud

Eager to try something new? Think pottery! Stuck in the Mud is an Ottawa-based pottery studio that allows you to learn about all-things pottery while simultaneously connecting with ancient traditions in a creative space. With midterms nearing, why not relieve some of the stress by crafting something special in their single day workshops?

Location: 1218 Bank Street

Ottawa is filled with hidden gems—it’s only a matter of looking for them. This fall season, take the time to walk around the city and find new local businesses to support. Maybe even stop by some of these amazing shops on the way!