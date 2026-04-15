“Euphoria’s” Cassie & Nate: The traditional housewife & the angry man

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Euphoria” is a drama series that follows a group of young adults as they transition from high school to adulthood and navigate the real-world implications that come with it.

Throughout season 2, audiences watched as main character Rue Bennett falls victim to her addiction and lands herself amidst the worst people, in the worst situation. Spoiler, she is highly in debt to a drug lord.

Which leads to the start of season 3, a jump in time to one of her many adventures in selling drugs. However, this time lapse leaves unanswered questions for secondary characters, Cassie Howard and Nate Jacobs.

At the end of season 2, the audience is left with Cassie and Nate having broken up following his aggressive reaction to Lexi Howard’s play.

Their relationship was intensely toxic, depicting the emotional highs and lows of manipulative love.

Regardless, their relationship seems to continue in the first episode of season 3. They are shown in a luxurious home as Cassie films provocative social media content, while dressed like a dog, and Nate drives onto their driveway in a Tesla Cybertruck.

Nate immediately points out the obvious irony in Cassie’s online behaviour and the song choice, featuring lyrics such as “How much is that doggie in the window,” which is playing in the background.

The implication is that she is the dog for sale, a concept that appears to fly over Cassie’s head.

While her reaction to Nate’s explanation could be studied in and of itself, it is more important to recognize the larger gender dynamic that is represented here.

Cassie is searching for a space to express her self agency and, even greater, she is looking to earn her own money.

Many will criticize her desire to utilize her sexuality as a means of doing this, however it is important to address the effects of her past and the social structures at play.

Men have consistently reduced Cassie to her physical body since she went through puberty. She has been taught that her value is found in her sexuality. In fact, this is a lesson many women learn from a very young age.

On top of her already reduced self image, Cassie is married to Nate Jacobs; a man that has belittled and undervalued women from a young age.

Due to Nate’s overwhelming trauma, he is in constant need of control. The person he wants to control the most is his wife, Cassie.

There are many aspects to maintaining his control over Cassie. If he holds power over their finances, he is able to determine their present and future.

If he holds physical power, he is able to instill fear in her. And if he holds power over her attention, he is able to keep her coming back for more.

They attempt to play the fantasy of the traditional home. Nate goes off to work to adorn his wife and their home with beautiful things. Cassie is meant to care for the home, the wedding and the future children.

But for Cassie, it is not enough.

No matter how grand their home is, or how beautiful their wedding will be, Cassie will never be satisfied because she cannot access self-agency and self-determination.

Cassie and Nate’s dramatized relationship reflects the very real lived experience of women who are traditional housewives, but yearn for more.

And men who are taught to protect and provide without ever expressing vulnerability.