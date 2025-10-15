Do I Like it Or is it Just Trending?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest: few people in their late teens or early twenties can confidently say they they know who they are—and those who do, are probably lying.

University is prime time for an identity crisis. That endless loop of internal questions begins: Who am I? What do I like? How do I want to be perceived? These questions are hard enough, but it becomes twofold when you’re constantly flooded by social media telling you who you should be and what to like.

It’s confusing and overwhelming and, sure enough, can send any reasonable person into an existential spiral. One particular outlet I’ve relied on to navigate this weird phenomenon of identity is through fashion. Finding your personal style may seem surface-level, but can be a powerful tool by giving you the ability to outwardly express your inner turmoil.

So before you slide on those Adidas sambas or the top you bought because you saw an influencer wearing it, ask yourself: Do I really like this? Fashion is so cool because it allows you to literally “try on” different personalities!

There will be experimental phases, and some fits you’ll look back on with mild horror, but that’s part of the whole process. Experimentation builds confidence. Soon enough you won’t even think about how other people are perceiving you, because you’ll feel so authentically like yourself.

This shift doesn’t need to be anything extreme. It could be as simple as finding your go-to, simple uniform. For instance, a guy in one of my classes always wears a blue suit and carries a handbag. It’s nothing flashy, but it’s so distinctly him, I couldn’t imagine him wearing anything else.

Now, don’t get me wrong. People on social media look great—maybe even perfect. But their job is to sell this image, because if you buy into it, they benefit from it. Why try and look like someone else when your clothing can be much more endearing because it’s a style that represents you?

You can start small. Visit your local thrift store, you’ll be sure to find unique pieces that you gravitate towards because they connect to your inner self. Reference your favourite movies or TV shows and channel your favourite characters by putting your own twist on their outfits.

Get inspired by pieces of art or people you see on the street. As you experiment, you’ll learn what you like and don’t like, which can then translate to becoming more solidified in your inner values. So, before you step outside today, throw on that fun hat that’s always pushed to the side of your closet.

What’s the worst that can happen?