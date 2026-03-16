Coping with Fools’ Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no better feeling than stepping outside and feeling the warm sun on your face, looking around and seeing the melting snow, the ice-free sidewalks, and smelling fresh air.

Animals start to come out of hibernation, plants start to thaw and then… it snows a foot overnight, and you have to wait another three weeks to see bare earth again.

As the title suggests, that magical warm spell we get placed under before spring actually comes, definitely leaves some of us feeling like fools for thinking springtime had actually arrived.

Especially as a transit commuter, there was no greater joy than being able to break out my sneakers and walk around without having to fight for my life on the slippery sidewalks.

Not even three days later, back into the closet they go, as the once-perfect path is once again lost beneath an unforgiving layer of snow, slush, and freezing temperatures.

In this late winter madness, we look for signs of spring through traditions like Groundhog Day. However, like most springs, all Punxsutawney Phil has shown us is that there is no lucky early spring, and we must continue to cope.

Personally, I believe the worst part is that it’s just warm enough that we can’t participate in any winter activities like skating on the canal or going skiing.

We instead have snowmen and winter forts melting, while it stays cool enough for our newest round of snow to stay put for the next few weeks.

Among everything else, while scrolling through Instagram, I see my favourite study and hangout spots open their patios, friends out and about in their spring gear, and it truly begs the question, “is winter finally over?”

Probably not, but what Fool’s Spring does go to show is how desperate everyone is for this cold weather to finally come to an end.